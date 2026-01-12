Quiz: Can You Identify This Year’s Golden Globe-Winning Movies and Shows?

It’s officially award season, meaning TV and film lovers are gathering around to watch some of their favorite titles of the past year win statues. As the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond get dressed up to walk the red carpet and be honored on stage, we viewers get to enjoy pop culture moments and celebrations from the comfort of our homes.

If you watched the Golden Globes on Sunday night—or maybe even if you didn’t—you’ll probably get a high score on our trivia quiz. Test your knowledge on the winners in film and television:

How’d you do? If you’ve been following along with the most talked-about movies and TV shows of the past year, you probably didn’t even have to watch the Golden Globes last night to land a perfect score.

This Award Season’s Schedule

If you missed the Golden Globes last night but want to tune in for the rest of award season, you’ll want to make sure to keep track of the schedule. In terms of the televised events, here’s what you can expect from the rest of the big ceremonies and the remaining nominations:

January 22: Academy Awards nominations

January 27: BAFTA Film Awards nominations

February 1: Grammy Awards

February 22: BAFTA Film Awards

March 1: The Actor Awards (formerly called the SAG Awards)

March 15: Academy Awards

Of course, there are more award shows sprinkled in throughout the rest of winter, but these are the ones that typically create the most buzz. In the spring and summer of this year, we’ll also be getting off-season awards such as the Tony Awards, BET Awards, and the Emmy Awards, which are not technically part of the traditional award season but are still important nonetheless.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, these titles took home the biggest awards in film and TV: Hamnet (Best Drama Motion Picture), One Battle After Another (Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture), The Pitt (Best Drama Series), The Studio (Best Musical or Comedy Series), and Adolescence (Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made for Movie Series).

Which movies or TV shows have you been rooting for this year?

