Quiz: Only True ’60s Movie Experts Can Name the Film From the Villain

There have been many incredible characters in film over the years, especially when it comes to villains. In the 1960s, the villains had more of a mustache-twirling element about them, but they still stood out as those we loved to hate. How well can you remember the movies of the past, though? We’re giving you the names of the villains, but can you tell us the title of the movie each belongs to?
How did you do? If you got 8/8, then we’re impressed. It wasn’t that easy, especially when you step out of the world of James Bond. You deserve all the bragging rights! Don’t worry if you got some wrong, as it’s always a great excuse to watch the movies of the past.
The Most Memorable 1960s Villains
The 1960s helped to bring change in movie characters. That was especially the case in the horror genre, as Alfred Hitchcock made his name known as a director. It was through him that we got Norman Bates, an everyday man who looked like he wouldn’t hurt a fly.
And yet, this villain turned out to be twisty, scary, and your worst nightmare. Was he a villain we saw coming? Not at the time, and even now, it’s a great twist.
Meanwhile, the James Bond franchise made sure we have some villains to look out for. Donald Pleasence brought Ernst Stavro Blofeld to life in You Only Live Once. Like Norman Bates, he was calm and focused, but this was a man who clearly stood out as the bad guy. In fact, he became the stereotype for the villain in comedies, with his scarred face and white cat.
Stanley Kubrick also made it clear that you had to watch out for the unsuspecting bad guy. In 2001: A Space Odyssey, the real villain was a glowing red camera eye. HAL 9000 had a monotone voice that could be soothing. At the same time, the lack of emotion made it hard to tell what the real intention was, and the character made viewers even more fearful of AI taking over the world.
The villains of the past have helped to create the villains of today. We’ve got a variety of bad guys, whether they have intricate backstories to explain why they do what they do, or if they are emotionless psychopaths who leave us watching out for the people we pass in real life.
Do you love to test your movie knowledge? Check out the Mental Floss quiz page on a daily basis for more challenges.