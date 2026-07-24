Quiz: How Many Madonna Songs Can You Name From a Single Lyric?

Madonna continues to entertain. The Queen of Pop has brought us songs to dance to throughout the decades, and there’s no doubt you her most popular tunes. How well do you know all of her songs when it comes to the lyrics, though? We’ve got a quiz for that! Can you name all eight tracks from just one line?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Everybody, spread the word, we&amp;#039;re gonna have a celebration…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Oh, Father”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Holiday”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Hanky Panky”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Rescue Me”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Waiting for your call, baby, night and day…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Hung Up”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Like a Prayer”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Die Another Day”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Hanky Panky”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“I&amp;#039;m gonna break the cycle, I&amp;#039;m gonna shake up the system…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Ray of Light”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Vogue”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Keep It Together”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Die Another Day”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“You gave me back the paradise that I thought I lost for good…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Secret”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“4 Minutes”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Deeper and Deeper”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“La Isla Bonita”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“But I wish that you were here with me, well, then there&amp;#039;s hope yet…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Frozen”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Borderline”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“This Used to Be My Playground”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Material Girl”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“If they don&amp;#039;t give me proper credit, I just walk away…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Vogue”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Material Girl”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Like a Prayer”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Like a Virgin”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Say a prayer and kiss your heart goodbye…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“True Blue”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Like a Prayer”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Causing a Commotion”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Who’s That Girl”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Maybe we&amp;#039;ll be all right, It&amp;#039;s a sacrifice…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Papa Don’t Preach”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Like a Virgin”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Take a Bow”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Crazy for You”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How did you do? We know these Madonna songs weren’t all that easy, so if you got all eight, we’re impressed! Don’t forget to share this with your friends and see how well they know the iconic artist. If you got any wrong, why not have a day of listening to the tracks to see where the lyrics appear?

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Top Madonna Songs of All Time

Madonna has evolved her style to suit the time period and the way music has developed. You’ll remember the tracks of the ‘80s and early ‘90s, such as “Like a Virgin,” but then you’ll also think of the later tracks, such as “Hung Up,” that continue to remain popular on playlists.

Which songs sit at the top of the best songs of all time? Rolling Stone has compiled a list of the top 50 tracks, and most of the best come from her earlier days.

In third place, it’s all about “Vogue,” the track from the I’m Breathless album that name-checked a number of stars. This was a song that paid tribute to the ballroom culture of New York, and it helped bring popularity to the dance move called “Voguing.”

Back in 1985, Madonna released “Into the Groove,” an beatbox anthem that would go onto rule the airwaves. This was one of her first tracks to write, creating it well before she made it big-time. It was when the song played in the movie Desperately Seeking Susan that radio stations picked it up.

There is only one Madonna hit that can be at the top of the list. Sure enough, it’s “Like a Prayer,” the title track of her 1989 album. Madonna has never been afraid to connect sex and spirituality. She tapped into it with “Like a Prayer,” which has a gospel sound. But listen to the lyrics carefully; there are debates over what she’s actually referring to!

If you love to put your music knowledge to the test, we have daily quizzes to take. Make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page for more fun!

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