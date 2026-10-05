Quiz: Can You Name the 50 Most Popular ‘Lord of the Rings’ Characters in 15 Minutes or Less?

The Lord of the Rings is without a doubt one of the best fantasy series of all time—counting both the 1950s books by J.R.R. Tolkien and the 2000s movies by Peter Jackson. The love for Middle-earth has spanned decades, with new generations discovering the epic tale year after year. Through several notable mediums, we’ve fallen in love with the story of Frodo Baggins and his journey to Mordor. But how well can you name the long list of characters? Can you remember the 50 most mentioned? Test your knowledge:

How’d you do? Could you name all 50 characters in 15 minutes or less? If you’re a Lord of the Rings superfan, you might’ve gotten them correct by the number of times the characters were mentioned throughout the books. But it’s more than likely that you just tried to name as many as you could think of. That’s what we did!

The History of Lord of the Rings Adaptations

Gollum (Andy Serkis) and Frodo (Elijah Wood) in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.’ | Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

The world of The Lord of the Rings will never go out of style. Tolkien wrote his epic bestselling trilogy as a sequel to his 1937 children’s book The Hobbit, expanding the lore and scope of the story. From there, the adaptations began, with multiple radio broadcasts coming out between the ‘50s and ‘80s. Multiple animated versions were also released, including an adaptation of The Return of the King from Rankin/Bass in 1980.

But of course, everything changed when Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema released its famed trilogy, with Peter Jackson at the helm. With a stellar cast including Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, John Rhys-Davies, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered in 2001 to rave reviews, and they only got better from there.

From the incredible cinematography to the moving writing, the movie trilogy became one of the best ever—if not the best—winning multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture for the third entry, The Return of the King.

And while there will likely never be a better adaptation than Jackson’s trilogy, it hasn’t been for lack of trying. Jackson went on to adapt The Hobbit for another trilogy, which was not received as well but still crushed at the box office. And in 2022, Prime Video premiered its prequel TV show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series has run for two seasons so far, with a third releasing this November.

The Expanded Universe

Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ | Courtesy of Ben Rothstein/Prime Video.

In addition to The Rings of Power continuing, Warner Bros. has big plans for the franchise. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, seeing Andy Serkis in the director’s chair, is due out in theaters in 2027, adapting Gollum’s perspective during events that take place in The Fellowship of the Ring. Serkis, Ian McKellen, and Elijah Wood reprise their respective roles, while Jamie Dornan will play Strider (a.k.a. Aragorn), the character played by Viggo Mortensen in Jackson’s films.

Looking further ahead, Stephen Colbert is producing another Lord of the Rings movie with the working title Shadow of the Past. However, it was recently reported that the project might be on pause during the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger.

Nevertheless, with an IP this big, we’d be shocked if The Hunt for Gollum is the last Lord of the Rings movie we see in our lifetime.

As successful as this franchise is, plus the incredible passion the fan base still has for the source material, The Lord of the Rings remains timeless.