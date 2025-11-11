Quiz: If You Can Name All 10 of These Thanksgiving Movies, You’re Ready for the Holidays

Halloween is behind us, but that doesn’t mean the holiday festivities are ending anytime soon. Of course, now that we’re in the holiday stretch, there are multiple exciting dates coming up to celebrate. From religious holidays to national days, the festivities have begun and show no sign of slowing down. Whether you love to bake, watch movies, or go shopping, there’s something for everyone when it comes to getting into the holiday spirit.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, you might be tuning in to rewatch some holiday classics, such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Think you know your Thanksgiving movies? Take our quiz below to find out!

Were you able to name all 10 correctly? If so, you’re definitely ready for the holidays. Well, at least, you’re in the holiday spirit. Preparing for the holidays isn’t as simple as feeling the spirit, of course. There are many things on Americans’ to-do lists when it comes to Thanksgiving. And, yes, planning that delicious Thanksgiving dinner is at the top of the list.

Get Into the Thanksgiving Spirit With Holiday Movies

Between cooking the perfect turkey to catering to dietary restrictions—there’s more to vegetarian options than just tofurky!—planning Thanksgiving dinner can be very stressful. But there are ways to combat that stress, and getting yourself into a positive mindset with things you enjoy is one of them. Who says enjoying holiday movies isn’t productive? If they make you happy, you’re more likely to be motivated to do all the other holiday tasks you might be dreading.

More Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The fact that people love holiday movies so much is backed by psychology, with experts sharing insights on why they comfort us so much.

“People enjoy holiday movies because they provide a break from the business of the season: they’re predictable, comforting and have happy endings,” said associate professor Allison Eden in a 2023 study. “Nostalgia is also a powerful factor: people remember watching certain movies with their family growing up and watch those same movies with their kids and relatives now.”

If you’re easily comforted by nostalgia or simply love a feel-good story, there’s nothing like a holiday movie to bring cheer during the final months of the year. There might not be as many Thanksgiving movies as there are Christmas or other holidays, but there are still enough to provide that warm and fuzzy feeling this November.

Keep up with Mental Floss’s quizzes section for more trivia.