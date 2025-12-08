Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie From One Character? It Might Be Harder Than You Think

It’s easy to remember the names of popular Disney movies, but how well do you know the characters? If you want to put your Disney expertise to the test, take our trivia quiz below to match the character to their film. Try to do it quickly, and it might not be as easy as it sounds:
Were you able to score a 10/10? Some Disney names are synonymous with the movie, like Simba or Dumbo, while others are much more common. Depending on the time period or sub-genre, Disney movies include a long list of different types of names.
More Disney Quizzes:
Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!
Many Disney fans love the names in their favorite movies and TV shows so much, they name their pets after them. In 2025, the list of most popular dog names included pop culture favorites such as Nala, Oliver, Loki, Thor, and Simba, all making the top 100. Other names that coincidentally are also the names of Disney characters also made the list, including Daisy, Coco, Bruno, Finn, and others.
Many love Disney so much that they name their fur babies after the films, but are you a big enough fan to name your child after them? Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is a common practice as well amongst the passionate fandom.
The Most Popular Disney Baby Names
Hennessey Digital determined the most popular Disney baby names based on data from 2023, and the number that year might be higher than you’d think. Not only are people naming their orange cats after Oliver from Oliver & Company, but tens of thousands named their child the same name in 2023. Of course, the name transcends Disney, but it’s still a very notable number.
None of the names on the top 15 list are known just for Disney, but as Disney fans, you can’t help but think of the movie connection when hearing them. See the list below:
Rank
Name
Total Names in 2023
Connection to Disney
1
Oliver
14,782
Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988)
2
Isabella
10,853
Isabella from Encanto (2021)
3
Sebastian
8890
Sebastian from The Little Mermaid (1989)
4
Leo
8152
Leo from Little Einsteins
5
Luna
7841
Luna from Elena of Avalor
6
Sofia
7665
Sofia from Sofia the First
7
Aurora
6080
Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty (1959)
8
Ellie
5968
Ellie from Up (2009)
9
Elena
4276
Princess Elena from Elena of Avalor
10
Alice
3346
Alice from Alice in Wonderland (1951)
11
Milo
2963
Milo from Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
12
Jasper
2942
Jasper from 101 Dalmatians (1961)
13
Anna
2931
Princess Anna from Frozen (2013)
14
Arlo
2305
Arlo from The Good Dinosaur (2015)
15
Felix
1897
Fix-It Felix from Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
With a company as iconic as Disney, it’s difficult not to associate other things in life with its many characters and movies.
Want more entertainment quizzes here at Mental Floss? Visit our quiz section to continue proving your knowledge. And visit our Disney section for more trivia, recommendations, facts, lists, and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations