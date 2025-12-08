Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie From One Character? It Might Be Harder Than You Think

It’s easy to remember the names of popular Disney movies, but how well do you know the characters? If you want to put your Disney expertise to the test, take our trivia quiz below to match the character to their film. Try to do it quickly, and it might not be as easy as it sounds:

Were you able to score a 10/10? Some Disney names are synonymous with the movie, like Simba or Dumbo, while others are much more common. Depending on the time period or sub-genre, Disney movies include a long list of different types of names.

Many Disney fans love the names in their favorite movies and TV shows so much, they name their pets after them. In 2025, the list of most popular dog names included pop culture favorites such as Nala, Oliver, Loki, Thor, and Simba, all making the top 100. Other names that coincidentally are also the names of Disney characters also made the list, including Daisy, Coco, Bruno, Finn, and others.

Many love Disney so much that they name their fur babies after the films, but are you a big enough fan to name your child after them? Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is a common practice as well amongst the passionate fandom.

The Most Popular Disney Baby Names

Hennessey Digital determined the most popular Disney baby names based on data from 2023, and the number that year might be higher than you’d think. Not only are people naming their orange cats after Oliver from Oliver & Company, but tens of thousands named their child the same name in 2023. Of course, the name transcends Disney, but it’s still a very notable number.

None of the names on the top 15 list are known just for Disney, but as Disney fans, you can’t help but think of the movie connection when hearing them. See the list below:

Rank Name Total Names in 2023 Connection to Disney 1 Oliver 14,782

Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988) 2 Isabella 10,853

Isabella from Encanto (2021) 3 Sebastian 8890 Sebastian from The Little Mermaid (1989) 4 Leo 8152



Leo from Little Einsteins 5 Luna 7841



Luna from Elena of Avalor 6 Sofia 7665

Sofia from Sofia the First 7 Aurora 6080

Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty (1959) 8 Ellie 5968 Ellie from Up (2009) 9 Elena 4276

Princess Elena from Elena of Avalor 10 Alice 3346

Alice from Alice in Wonderland (1951) 11 Milo 2963

Milo from Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) 12 Jasper 2942

Jasper from 101 Dalmatians (1961) 13 Anna 2931

Princess Anna from Frozen (2013) 14 Arlo 2305

Arlo from The Good Dinosaur (2015) 15 Felix 1897



Fix-It Felix from Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

With a company as iconic as Disney, it’s difficult not to associate other things in life with its many characters and movies.

