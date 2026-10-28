Quiz: Can You Name the Halloween Costume From These Three Clues?

Anyone can copy a Halloween costume with the right reference photo, but can you assemble one in reverse from just a handful of random accessories? From wand-wielding wizards to iconic movie monsters, someone, somewhere, has worn it all. Now it's your turn to put your costume designer hat on and see how quickly you can build a costume from three key components and sheer creativity. Put your pop culture memory and Halloween fashion sense to the test below.

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How did your styling session go? Are you ready to open your Spirit Halloween franchise, or did some of those clues leave you (or at least your hypothetical Halloween Sim) naked and afraid? Whether you nailed every look on the first try or had to call it quits after the third ambiguous cape, challenge a fellow Halloween fanatic to see if they can beat your score!

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes Through the Decades

If piecing together costumes from random props made you realize just how deeply pop culture is embedded in our October traditions, take a look at how Halloween fashion has evolved over the last century (according to The Daily Meal):

1920s: Clowns, Witches & Farmers

As trick-or-treating started gaining traction, homemade costumes like witches, farmers, and the Pierrot clown—complete with iconic black-and-white face paint—became instant classics.

1930s: Mickey & Minnie Mouse

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Mass-produced costumes hit the scene thanks to Ben Cooper after landing a major Disney license. Kids could easily transform into Mickey, Minnie, and Snow White in simple slip dresses and rubber masks right alongside traditional ghosts and goblins.

1940s: Witches & Cats

With the rise of pinup culture, classic costumes like witches and cats got a flirty makeover featuring things like fishnet stockings, dark makeup, and shorter hemlines.

1950s: Hula Dancers & Cowboys

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Years before Hawaii officially became a U.S. state in 1959, a postwar hyperfixation on all things tiki and luau took over the country. Combined with the massive popularity of Western films, this inspired hibiscus prints, grass skirts, and cowboy hats to join the mix of spookier characters on Halloween night.

1960s: Superheroes

Comic book icons like Superman, Batman, and Catwoman surveyed the streets as rubber masks and capes made cosplaying your favorite crime-fighter easy.

1970s: Peanuts & Star Wars

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TV, cartoons, and pop culture ruled the decade, with trick-or-treaters sporting plastic masks and '70s staples to emulate the Peanuts gang, Star Wars characters, and Charlie's Angels.

1980s: Elvira & Hulk Hogan

Higher-budget costumes let fans lean hard into pop culture on Halloween, whether channeling vampy Elvira hairdos, Hulk Hogan onesies, or slasher villains like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers.

1990s: Power Rangers & The Simpsons

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The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Simpsons were the easy answers to the group costume dilemma. Think colorful nylon onesies, yellow face paint, and many, many masks.

2000s: Y2K Stars & Harry Potter

Halloween costume inspiration shifted toward real-life Y2K icons like Britney Spears and Michael Jackson, with just as many fantasy favorites like Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquarePants down the block.

2010s: Frozen & Pop Culture

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Elsa, Anna, and Marvel heroes reigned supreme amongst the new generation of trick-or-treaters. The digital era also saw the rise of meme costumes and political election outfits featuring even more uncanny valley face masks.

If you love testing your pop culture trivia and Halloween knowledge, check out the Mental Floss quiz page daily for more spooky challenges.

The countdown to Halloween is on, and we’re challenging our readers here at Mental Floss with our Trick or Trivia quiz giveaway. For 13 nights between October 19-31, we’re putting your knowledge of all things spooky to the test. Think you know Halloween? Take at least one quiz and enter to be in the running to win a $200 Barnes & Noble gift card.

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