Quiz: Can You Name the Stephen King Book By One Minor Character?

Stephen King has published more than 60 books, both under his own name and under his pen name Richard Bachman. How well do you know his works? Can you name the book based on just one of the side characters in the story? That’s the quiz that we have for you right now!

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Victor Pascow&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Dark Half’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Salem’s Lot’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pet Sematary’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Outsider’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Tom Cullen&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Needful Things’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Stand’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pet Sematary’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘If It Bleeds’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Holly Gibney&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Mr. Mercedes’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Salem’s Lot’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Green Mile’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Fairy Tale’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Deke Simmons&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘11.22.63’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Stand’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Long Walk’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Institute’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sheriff Pangborn&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Shining’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Misery’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cujo’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Dark Half’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jerome Wireman&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Langaleers’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Duma Key’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Mr. Mercedes’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Dark Tower’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Weasel Craig&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Salem’s Lot’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pet Sematary’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Needful Things’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bango Skank&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘It’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Shining’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Dark Tower’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Duma Key’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? If you got all eight right, you’re definitely a King superfan. Didn’t get them all? Well, this is a great excuse to read the books again, right? Do we even need an excuse to read King’s novels? There’s something new that stands out with each read.

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Stephen King Isn’t Just About Horror

While there are certainly many wonderful horror novels and novellas to work through, King is also known for some science fiction, crime fiction, and even dark fantasy. There are some excellent non-horror to dive into, and we have our top picks.

11/22/63 is one of the best for those with a love for time travel. It follows an English teacher who heads back to 1963 in an attempt to prevent JFK’s assassination. Of course, we’ve all heard that you shouldn’t try to change history, right? What would happen in the present day? It all comes up in this book, as we also get a romance and deep historical fiction that is worth the read.

Then there’s one that you’ve likely seen the movie adaptation for and fallen in love with: The Green Mile. While there are horror elements, this is more of a story of humanity and the supernatural. Set in the 1930s, a former Death Row guard tells the story of an inmate who changed his life. John Coffey was facing time for murder, but did he commit it? You start to question everything.

For those who prefer fantasy, King has delved into this genre with Fairy Tale. This one follows a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel universe. In this world, good and evil are at war, and he needs to figure out a way to save the universe.

It’s not all about the longer novels, either. King has written numerous novellas, and one collection you want to get is Different Seasons. This is the collection that includes “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption” and “The Body.” Both of these received adaptations, and while you’ll easily be able to work out Shawshank Redemption’s original story, what about the other one? What if we said it was Stand By Me?

Do you love to test your knowledge of books, TV shows, and more? Check the Mental Floss quiz page for more quizzes on a daily basis.

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