Daily Trivia for August 30, 2026: Warning, You Might Get Competitive

Happy Sunday, readers! It might be the laziest day of the week, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad time for trivia.

Looking back in history, August 30 marked plenty of significant events, from birth dates to groundbreaking achievements and more. Not only did this day see the first African American confirmed as a Supreme Court justice in 1967, but it also was the day California passed the Global Warming Solutions Act in 2006. Influential figures like Mary Shelley and Robert Parish were born on August 30, and John Lennon and Yoko Ono headlined the “One to One” benefit concert on this date.

How well do you know your trivia? We’re putting that expertise to the test this Sunday with our latest entry in our Trivia of the Day series. End your week with a batch of 25 questions, covering “this day in history” as well as general knowledge. Good luck!

August 30 Questions

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley | Culture Club/GettyImages

1. Which U.S. Supreme Court justice became the first African American confirmed to the Court on August 30, 1967?

2. Which Soviet revolutionary leader survived an assassination attempt on August 30, 1918?

3. Which astronaut became the first African American to travel into space when the Space Shuttle Challenger launched on August 30, 1983?

4. Which baseball legend nicknamed the “Splendid Splinter” was born on August 30, 1918?

5. Which actress known for The Mask, There’s Something About Mary, and the Shrek movies was born on August 30, 1972?

6. Which late-night host debuted his CBS show at the Ed Sullivan Theater on August 30, 1993?

7. Which future U.S. president rejected British General William Howe’s attempt at reconciliation on August 30, 1776?

8. Which DJ and record producer who became a major figure in electronic dance music was born on August 30, 1963?

9. Which American billionaire and longtime chairman of Berkshire Hathaway was born on August 30, 1930?

10. Which British author who wrote Frankenstein was born on August 30, 1797?

General August Questions

Watermelon | FotografiaBasica/GettyImages

11. August 26 is observed in the United States as Women's Equality Day, commemorating the certification of which constitutional amendment?

12. Which food is celebrated on August 24 in the U.S. because Cornelius Swartwout received a related patent in 1869?

13. What fruit is celebrated with a national day in the United States on August 3?

14. Which European explorer set sail from Spain on August 3, 1492, on the voyage that would bring him to the Americas?

15. Which future South African president was arrested on August 5, 1962, beginning a period of imprisonment that would last 27 years?

16. Which expedition led by Thor Heyerdahl completed its Pacific journey on August 7, 1947?

17. Which royal palace was stormed by revolutionaries in Paris on August 10, 1792?

18. Which mysterious radio signal was detected by an Ohio observatory on August 15, 1977?

19. Which Martian moon was discovered by astronomer Asaph Hall on August 17, 1877?

20. Which Caribbean nation gained independence from Britain on August 31, 1962?

General Knowledge Questions

Rabat, Morocco | Nikada/GettyImages

21. What is the capital of Morocco?

22. Who wrote The Picture of Dorian Gray?

23. How many sides does a dodecagon have?

24. Which organ in the human body produces bile?

25. What is the main ingredient in hummus?

Answer Key

1. Thurgood Marshall.

2. Vladimir Lenin.

3. Guion “Guy” Bluford.

4. Ted Williams.

5. Cameron Diaz.

6. David Letterman.

7. George Washington.

8. Paul Oakenfold.

9. Warren Buffet.

10. Mary Shelley.

11. The 19th Amendment.

12. Waffle.

13. Watermelon.

14. Christopher Columbus.

15. Nelson Mandela.

16. The Kon-Tiki expedition.

17. The Tuileries Palace.

18. The Wow! Signal.

19. Phobos.

20. Trinidad and Tobago.

21. Rabat.

22. Oscar Wilde.

23. 12.

24. The liver.

25. Chickpeas.