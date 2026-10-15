Quiz: Can You Name the ‘I Love Lucy’ Episode From One Famous Moment?

When it comes to iconic sitcoms, I Love Lucy is always going to be towards the top of the list. When it was on the air from 1951 to 1957, it broke barriers for network TV, and it proved that women could shine in the spotlight. With all that came some of the most memorable moments on TV, but how well can you match those moments to the episodes they happened in?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy and Ethel swap traditional roles with Ricky and Fred to see who can manage a job better.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 23, “Lucy’s Italian Movie”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 1, “Lucy Visits Grauman’s”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 30, “Lucy Does a TV Commercial”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 2 episode 1, “Job Switching”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy dresses up as a Hollywood star to fool a friend, leading to an iconic pantomime mirror reflection routine.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 25, “Pioneer Women”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 4 episode 17, “L.A. at Last!”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 4 episode 28, “Harpo Marx”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 6 episode 13, “Lucy and Superman”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy and Ethel attend a dinner party in over-the-top, sultry makeovers and attempt slinky walks.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 3 episode 15, “Charm School”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 20, “Lucy Gets a Paris Gown”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 11, “The Passports”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 26, “Return Home from Europe”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy and Ethel decide to plan a double date with two shy men, leading to Lucy applying absurdly thick, exaggerated, clown-like makeup and false eyelashes to make her husband jealous.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 27, “The Kleptomaniac”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 4 episode 6, “Ricky’s Movie Offer”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 1, “The Girls Want to Go to a Nightclub”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 4 episode 30, “The Tour”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy believes she dropped her wedding ring in mortar mix.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 6 episode 24, “Building a Bar-B-Q”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 5, “The Great Train Robbery”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 2 episode 20, “The Black Eye”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 19, “The Ballet”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy tries her hand at stomping grapes while doing research for a movie.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 20, “Lucy Gets a Paris Gown”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 30, “Lucy Does a TV Commercial”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 23, “Lucy’s Italian Movie”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 3 episode 8, “Lucy Tells the Truth”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy pretends to catch fish on a camping trip with Ricky.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 19, “The Ballet”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 4 episode 21, “The Heddda Hopper Story”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 2 episode 20, “The Black Eye”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 2 episode 29, “The Camping Trip”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy squeezes into a size 12 costume just in time for a musical number.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 19, “The Ballet”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 3, “The Diet”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 1 episode 29, “The Freezer”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Season 5 episode 23, “Lucy’s Italian Movie”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Did you score 8/8? If you did, you’re a true I Love Lucy fan, and we need you on our pop culture quiz team! Don’t worry if you didn’t get all of them right. With 180 episodes to choose from, it was never going to be the easiest quiz in the world. This is a great excuse to go on an I Love Lucy binge-watch and remember how great it was.

More Sitcom Quizzes:

The Legacy of I Love Lucy

When I Love Lucy began on October 15, 1951 (75 years ago today!), network TV was still finding its footing. It had only started thanks to more households getting TV, and American pop culture had to be redefined. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz helped to bring that change with their groundbreaking sitcom. The show continues to be the gold standard of TV, beloved by old and young, who are just finding it.

Lucille Ball played Lucy Ricardo, a starry-eyed housewife who had a dream of breaking into show business. With comedic precision, she brought us the frantic attempts, whether it was to wrap chocolates on a fast-moving assembly line or end up hilariously inebriated when not realizing that the tonic she was promoting was 23% alcohol!

Lucy didn’t even need to speak to have us belly-laughing. Her facial expressions told the tale, even through a face full of chocolate, and she offered a dream for many women sitting at home, watching. She proved that a woman could have a family and a career. She could have a passion, and a real husband would support her in that — even if he did end up frustrated.

I Love Lucy helped to change the standards on network TV. It’s believed that Arnaz pushed for a multi-camera setup, having a live studio audience, and using 35mm film. This resulted in polished work, delivering a cinematic look to a small-screen show, and many other TV shows followed suit.

This also led to the birth of syndication and reruns. People wanted to remember everything Lucy did. It didn’t matter that some taboo subjects were on the air. The idea of an interracial couple might’ve been unheard of on TV, and yet, Ball and Arnaz put their own marriage on primetime. When Ball was pregnant, it was written into the show despite backlash from CBS.

I Love Lucy became one of the most popular series on TV at the time, and it’s still the gold standard of primetime sitcoms.

If you love to test your TV knowledge, make sure you bookmark and revisit the Mental Floss quiz page.