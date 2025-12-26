Quiz: Who Said It on ‘The Office’? Prove You’re a Real Fan With This Trivia

There have been so many excellent TV shows over the years, but when it comes to comedies, The Office still stands out. Based on the UK version of the same name, The Office ran for nine seasons, although it did see some major changes after season 7 (and it wasn’t quite the same from that point).

You know a TV show is amazing when there are quotes that you say over and over again years after it finished. It’s one of those shows that you can throw on in the background to enjoy, and you’ll say the lines in daily life. The big question is whether you can name who said the quotes! Try out our quiz and see how well you do:

Did you get 10/10? There were some quotes that weren’t that easy to remember, but if you got them all, you have bragging rights!

The Office Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

Despite The Office being over for more than 12 years now, there are still some filming locations that you can visit. It’s a great way to delve back into the world of Michael Scott and his quirky staff.

One of those locations is the Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company, which is the very first thing you’ll see in an episode of The Office, thanks to the opening credits. It’s a beautiful stately home, which is the place of business for a very real company. There’s even signage to honor the series because of how popular this business became.

You’ll need to head to Scranton, Pennsylvania, for the company — and yes, Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company is the name of it!

While the Dunder Mifflin officers were built in a studio, the exterior is a real building. You can head over to Scranton Business Park in Panorama City, California, to see where the exterior was filmed. The building is still in use, so it’s not like you can go in, but really, you want the photo op from the outside, right?

You’ll have heard Poor Richard’s Pub mentioned a few times, and yes, this is a real place. You’ll need to head to Scranton, Pennsylvania, for this, and you can even go inside. It’s time to have a drink as if you were a member of the Dunder Mifflin crew.

While you’re in Scranton, you’ll need food. Alfredo’s Pizza Café is a real place—it was known as Pizza by Alfredo in the show. You can get pizza (of course!), pasta, burgers, and much more. So, off you go, and try the meatball parm if you dare!

It’s time to live your Office dream, especially after getting all 10 quotes correct.

