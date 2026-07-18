The Best Pub Trivia Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Pub goers can enjoy a drink at the bar any old night of the week, but only on one special evening can patrons pair their thinking caps with their pints and test their knowledge with a series of trivia questions spanning topics from science and pop culture to everyday facts.

It takes a true trivia buff to rack up maximum points each round; a feat that not only wins you the respect of your teammates but might even earn you a gift card for the next trivia night. Whether you want to refine your skills for the next competition or are simply looking to beat boredom, this list is your ticket to pub trivia fame. They might even put your photo on the wall next to other local legends!

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s see if you can answer these trivia questions.

General Knowledge & Everyday Facts

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1. What is the name of the imaginary line that divides Earth into the Northern and Southern Hemispheres?

Answer: Equator

2. Which country is most closely associated with popularizing the croissant as a famous pastry?

Answer: France

3. How many colors are traditionally found in a rainbow?

Answer: Seven

4. What is the name of the largest ocean on Earth?

Answer: Pacific Ocean

5. Which animal is known for having black-and-white stripes?

Answer: Zebra

6. What is the main ingredient used to make guacamole?

Answer: Avocado

7. Which sport uses a racket, a shuttlecock, and a net?

Answer: Badminton

8. What is the name of the currency used in Japan?

Answer: Yen

9. Which famous landmark in Italy is known for leaning to one side?

Answer: Leaning Tower of Pisa

10. What is the name of the largest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Jupiter

11. Which bird was historically trained to carry written messages over long distances?

Answer: Carrier pigeon

12. What is the name of the fairy tale character who leaves behind a glass slipper?

Answer: Cinderella

13. Which instrument is played by pressing black and white keys?

Answer: Piano

14. What is the name of the holiday celebrated on October 31?

Answer: Halloween

15. Which U.S. city is known as the “Big Apple”?

Answer: New York City

16. What type of animal is a dolphin?

Answer: Mammal

17. Which famous doll was introduced by Mattel in 1959?

Answer: Barbie

18. What is the name of the process that turns liquid water into vapor?

Answer: Evaporation

19. What type of Japanese rice is traditionally used to make sushi?

Answer: Short-grain Japanese rice

20. What is the name of the fastest land animal?

Answer: Cheetah

21. Which U.S. holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?

Answer: Thanksgiving

22. What is the name of the fictional bear created by author A. A. Milne?

Answer: Winnie-the-Pooh

23. Which shape has three sides?

Answer: Triangle

24. What is the name of the famous wizarding sport played on broomsticks in the Harry Potter universe?

Answer: Quidditch

25. Which planet is closest to the Sun?

Answer: Mercury

Entertainment, Sports & Pop Culture

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1. Which animated character lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Answer: SpongeBob SquarePants

2. Which actor portrayed the character Forrest Gump in the 1994 film?

Answer: Tom Hanks

3. What is the name of the fictional city where Batman operates?

Answer: Gotham City

4. Which singer is famous for the hit song “Firework”?

Answer: Katy Perry

5. What is the name of the character with ice powers who becomes queen in Disney’s Frozen?

Answer: Elsa

6. Which professional sport uses a puck?

Answer: Ice hockey

7. What is the name of Mario’s brother in the Nintendo video game series?

Answer: Luigi

8. Which actor played the title character in The Mask of Zorro?

Answer: Antonio Banderas

9. Which animated film features emotions named Joy, Sadness, and Anger?

Answer: Inside Out

10. What is the name of the fictional school attended by Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series?

Answer: Nevermore Academy

11. Which band released the song “Bohemian Rhapsody”?

Answer: Queen

12. What is the name of the superhero who uses a shield made of vibranium?

Answer: Captain America

13. Which sport is played at Wimbledon each year?

Answer: Tennis

14. What pen name did Theodor Seuss Geisel use when writing The Cat in the Hat?

Answer: Dr. Seuss

15. What is the name of the friendly ghost character from the classic cartoon series?

Answer: Casper

16. Which actress played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series?

Answer: Emma Watson

17. What is the name of the cowboy character from the Toy Story movies?

Answer: Woody

18. Which sport does Tiger Woods play professionally?

Answer: Golf

19. What is the name of the fictional detective created by Agatha Christie who is known for solving mysteries?

Answer: Hercule Poirot

20. Which animated movie features a character named Lightning McQueen?

Answer: Cars

21. Which singer is known for the albums Thriller and Bad?

Answer: Michael Jackson

22. Which fairy tale features a princess who makes a deal with a talking frog after losing a golden ball?

Answer: The Frog Prince

23. Which team sport is played with a hoop and a ball?

Answer: Basketball

24. Which actor played Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films?

Answer: Johnny Depp

25. What is the name of the fictional detective who lives at 221B Baker Street?

Answer: Sherlock Holmes

History, Science & Geography

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1. Who was the first person to walk on the Moon?

Answer: Neil Armstrong

2. Which ancient civilization built the Colosseum in Rome?

Answer: Ancient Romans

3. What is the capital city of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa

4. Which planet is known for its prominent rings?

Answer: Saturn

5. What is the name of the famous wall that once divided a European capital city?

Answer: Berlin Wall

6. Which scientist is famous for discovering penicillin?

Answer: Alexander Fleming

7. What is the largest continent by land area?

Answer: Asia

8. Which U.S. state is home to the Grand Canyon?

Answer: Arizona

9. What is the name of the force that pulls objects toward Earth?

Answer: Gravity

10. Which ancient civilization created the Olympic Games?

Answer: Ancient Greeks

11. What is the capital city of Italy?

Answer: Rome

12. Which gas makes up the majority of Earth’s atmosphere?

Answer: Nitrogen

13. What is the name of the first month of the year?

Answer: January

14. Which European explorer reached the Caribbean in 1492 during his first voyage across the Atlantic?

Answer: Christopher Columbus

15. What is the largest organ of the human body?

Answer: Skin

16. Which mountain is the tallest above sea level?

Answer: Mount Everest

17. What is the name of the ocean located between North America and Europe?

Answer: Atlantic Ocean

18. Which U.S. document begins with the words “We the People”?

Answer: Constitution

19. What is the name of the galaxy where our solar system is located?

Answer: Milky Way

20. Which country is home to the city of Cairo and the Nile River?

Answer: Egypt

21. What type of scientist studies living organisms?

Answer: Biologist

22. Which invention is Johannes Gutenberg famous for improving?

Answer: Printing press

23. What is the name of the largest desert in the world by area?

Answer: Antarctic Desert

24. Which historical figure was known as the “Maid of Orléans”?

Answer: Joan of Arc

25. What is the name of the study of weather and the atmosphere?

Answer: Meteorology

How did your knowledge hold up? Were you able to get through all 75 of these trivia questions and answer them correctly? Some were common knowledge, while others required a bit more thought! Challenge yourself with more fun trivia at Mental Floss!

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