The Rarest Baby Name in Each State

If you’re planning on having a baby in 2025, then there are a lot of boxes to check before your little bundle of joy comes into this world. While getting a nursery set up and making sure you have enough diapers to get you through your first few weeks of parenthood is paramount, having a great name ready to go should be near the top of your list—especially for the birth certificate.

Traditional and vintage-sounding baby names can be fun to pass down to the new generation in your family, but some parents opt to go a different route. They want to find something completely new and original, so their children stand out in a room full of Jacobs and Emilys.

But sometimes, tracking down those unique, one-of-a-kind names can get tricky. So to help, Go Au Pair, an au pair and childcare agency, ranked the rarest baby names in the United States (including the District of Columbia).

To do so, they examined birth data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) between the years 2000 and 2023. Because the public SSA database excludes names used less than five times within a given geographic area to protect privacy, all the monikers cited in Go Au Pair’s rankings were used in at least five instances between 2000 to 2023.

In addition to looking at the name itself, the agency compared the number of infants born in a particular state to how many across all 50 states had that same exact name. With each name, they also examined each state’s share of the national total of infants with it.

What’s the Rarest Baby Name in Your State?

Go Au Pair's findings show that the U.S. certainly has its fair share of exceptional names, and they really run the gamut in terms of meanings and spellings. One of the quirkiest names is Naim, with Delaware claiming the most babies with this name. The name Naim has an Arabic origin and means “peace.” Meanwhile, Ohio’s most unusual name is Firman, with nearly 42 percent of children who have that name in the U.S. residing in the Buckeye State. The name comes from the Persian word for “order” or “decree.”

In Alaska, the largest state in America, the most distinctive appellation is Atigun. But down in California, the state with the most people, that honor goes to Alique. Interestingly, Noname claims the top spot in Arizona. It’s unclear if it sounds like “no name” or if it’s intentionally pronounced as “no-NAH-may.” Either way, it’s a moniker that stands out.

Here are the rarest baby names across each part of the U.S.:

State Name Number of births in the U.S. (2000-2023) State’s percentage of the national rate: Alabama Zaykeese 13 38.46 percent Alaska Atigun 5 100 percent Arizona Noname 11 45.45 percent Arkansas Maziyah 205 2.44 percent California Alique 5 100 percent Colorado Aristea 76 6.58 percent Connecticut Nayeliz 179 2.79 percent Delaware Naim 1549 0.32 percent District of Columbia Meklit 474 1.05 percent Florida Kendly 5 100 percent Georgia Nyyear 99 5.05 percent Hawaii Lehiwa 5 100 percent Idaho Moroni 255 1.96 percent Illinois Kotryna 5 100 percent Indiana Nymeir 34 14.71 percent Iowa Brex 104 4.81 percent Kansas Macklyn 301 1.66 percent Kentucky Eleia 125 4 percent Louisiana Ryda 5 100 percent Maine Winner 212 2.36 percent Maryland Danera 5 100 percent Massachusetts Jadalys 6 83.33 percent Michigan Fatme 10 50 percent Minnesota Sabarin 5 100 percent Mississippi Johneisha 40 12.50 percent Missouri Carmya 20 25 percent Montana Treysen 320 1.56 percent Nebraska Halsey 329 1.52 percent Nevada Eluney 113 4.42 percent New Hampshire Babyboy 952 0.53 percent New Jersey Mariaeduard 11 45.45 percent New Mexico Charmayne 78 6.41 percent New York Hudes 5 100 percent North Carolina Aryya 22 22.73 percent North Dakota Cauy 155 3.23 percent Ohio Firman 12 41.67 percent Oklahoma Daycee 47 10.64 percent Oregon Trask 31 16.13 percent Pennsylvania Pater 6 83.33 percent Rhode Island Jahziel 883 0.57 percent South Carolina Tradd 8 62.50 percent South Dakota Wicahpi 6 83.33 percent Tennessee Kavious 27 18.52 percent Texas Taslin 5 100 percent Utah Arikka 5 100 percent Vermont Wylder 1873 0.27 percent Virginia Lakhi 37 13.51 percent Washington Chelan 6 83.33 percent West Virginia Haylea 480 1.04 percent Wisconsin Yuepheng 51 9.80 percent Wyoming Mazikeen 1236 0.40 percent

