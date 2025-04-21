The Rarest Baby Name in Each State

If you’re planning on having a baby in 2025, then there are a lot of boxes to check before your little bundle of joy comes into this world. While getting a nursery set up and making sure you have enough diapers to get you through your first few weeks of parenthood is paramount, having a great name ready to go should be near the top of your list—especially for the birth certificate.
Traditional and vintage-sounding baby names can be fun to pass down to the new generation in your family, but some parents opt to go a different route. They want to find something completely new and original, so their children stand out in a room full of Jacobs and Emilys.
But sometimes, tracking down those unique, one-of-a-kind names can get tricky. So to help, Go Au Pair, an au pair and childcare agency, ranked the rarest baby names in the United States (including the District of Columbia).
To do so, they examined birth data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) between the years 2000 and 2023. Because the public SSA database excludes names used less than five times within a given geographic area to protect privacy, all the monikers cited in Go Au Pair’s rankings were used in at least five instances between 2000 to 2023.
In addition to looking at the name itself, the agency compared the number of infants born in a particular state to how many across all 50 states had that same exact name. With each name, they also examined each state’s share of the national total of infants with it.
What’s the Rarest Baby Name in Your State?
Go Au Pair's findings show that the U.S. certainly has its fair share of exceptional names, and they really run the gamut in terms of meanings and spellings. One of the quirkiest names is Naim, with Delaware claiming the most babies with this name. The name Naim has an Arabic origin and means “peace.” Meanwhile, Ohio’s most unusual name is Firman, with nearly 42 percent of children who have that name in the U.S. residing in the Buckeye State. The name comes from the Persian word for “order” or “decree.”
In Alaska, the largest state in America, the most distinctive appellation is Atigun. But down in California, the state with the most people, that honor goes to Alique. Interestingly, Noname claims the top spot in Arizona. It’s unclear if it sounds like “no name” or if it’s intentionally pronounced as “no-NAH-may.” Either way, it’s a moniker that stands out.
Here are the rarest baby names across each part of the U.S.:
State
Name
Number of births in the U.S. (2000-2023)
State’s percentage of the national rate:
Alabama
Zaykeese
13
38.46 percent
Alaska
Atigun
5
100 percent
Arizona
Noname
11
45.45 percent
Arkansas
Maziyah
205
2.44 percent
California
Alique
5
100 percent
Colorado
Aristea
76
6.58 percent
Connecticut
Nayeliz
179
2.79 percent
Delaware
Naim
1549
0.32 percent
District of Columbia
Meklit
474
1.05 percent
Florida
Kendly
5
100 percent
Georgia
Nyyear
99
5.05 percent
Hawaii
Lehiwa
5
100 percent
Idaho
Moroni
255
1.96 percent
Illinois
Kotryna
5
100 percent
Indiana
Nymeir
34
14.71 percent
Iowa
Brex
104
4.81 percent
Kansas
Macklyn
301
1.66 percent
Kentucky
Eleia
125
4 percent
Louisiana
Ryda
5
100 percent
Maine
Winner
212
2.36 percent
Maryland
Danera
5
100 percent
Massachusetts
Jadalys
6
83.33 percent
Michigan
Fatme
10
50 percent
Minnesota
Sabarin
5
100 percent
Mississippi
Johneisha
40
12.50 percent
Missouri
Carmya
20
25 percent
Montana
Treysen
320
1.56 percent
Nebraska
Halsey
329
1.52 percent
Nevada
Eluney
113
4.42 percent
New Hampshire
Babyboy
952
0.53 percent
New Jersey
Mariaeduard
11
45.45 percent
New Mexico
Charmayne
78
6.41 percent
New York
Hudes
5
100 percent
North Carolina
Aryya
22
22.73 percent
North Dakota
Cauy
155
3.23 percent
Ohio
Firman
12
41.67 percent
Oklahoma
Daycee
47
10.64 percent
Oregon
Trask
31
16.13 percent
Pennsylvania
Pater
6
83.33 percent
Rhode Island
Jahziel
883
0.57 percent
South Carolina
Tradd
8
62.50 percent
South Dakota
Wicahpi
6
83.33 percent
Tennessee
Kavious
27
18.52 percent
Texas
Taslin
5
100 percent
Utah
Arikka
5
100 percent
Vermont
Wylder
1873
0.27 percent
Virginia
Lakhi
37
13.51 percent
Washington
Chelan
6
83.33 percent
West Virginia
Haylea
480
1.04 percent
Wisconsin
Yuepheng
51
9.80 percent
Wyoming
Mazikeen
1236
0.40 percent
