Mental Floss

The Rarest Baby Name in Each State

You probably won’t come across names like Sabarin, Kendly, and Hudes unless you’re in a certain state.
ByRudie Obias|
There's more than one way to stand out.
There's more than one way to stand out. | Tuan Tran, Moment Collection, Getty Images

If you’re planning on having a baby in 2025, then there are a lot of boxes to check before your little bundle of joy comes into this world. While getting a nursery set up and making sure you have enough diapers to get you through your first few weeks of parenthood is paramount, having a great name ready to go should be near the top of your list—especially for the birth certificate.

Traditional and vintage-sounding baby names can be fun to pass down to the new generation in your family, but some parents opt to go a different route. They want to find something completely new and original, so their children stand out in a room full of Jacobs and Emilys.

But sometimes, tracking down those unique, one-of-a-kind names can get tricky. So to help, Go Au Pair, an au pair and childcare agency, ranked the rarest baby names in the United States (including the District of Columbia).

To do so, they examined birth data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) between the years 2000 and 2023. Because the public SSA database excludes names used less than five times within a given geographic area to protect privacy, all the monikers cited in Go Au Pair’s rankings were used in at least five instances between 2000 to 2023.

In addition to looking at the name itself, the agency compared the number of infants born in a particular state to how many across all 50 states had that same exact name. With each name, they also examined each state’s share of the national total of infants with it.

What’s the Rarest Baby Name in Your State?

Go Au Pair's findings show that the U.S. certainly has its fair share of exceptional names, and they really run the gamut in terms of meanings and spellings. One of the quirkiest names is Naim, with Delaware claiming the most babies with this name. The name Naim has an Arabic origin and means “peace.” Meanwhile, Ohio’s most unusual name is Firman, with nearly 42 percent of children who have that name in the U.S. residing in the Buckeye State. The name comes from the Persian word for “order” or “decree.”

In Alaska, the largest state in America, the most distinctive appellation is Atigun. But down in California, the state with the most people, that honor goes to Alique. Interestingly, Noname claims the top spot in Arizona. It’s unclear if it sounds like “no name” or if it’s intentionally pronounced as “no-NAH-may.” Either way, it’s a moniker that stands out.

Here are the rarest baby names across each part of the U.S.:

State

Name

Number of births in the U.S. (2000-2023)

States percentage of the national rate:

Alabama

Zaykeese

13

38.46 percent

Alaska

Atigun

5

100 percent

Arizona

Noname

11

45.45 percent

Arkansas

Maziyah

205

2.44 percent

California

Alique

5

100 percent

Colorado

Aristea

76

6.58 percent

Connecticut

Nayeliz

179

2.79 percent

Delaware

Naim

1549

0.32 percent

District of Columbia

Meklit

474

1.05 percent

Florida

Kendly

5

100 percent

Georgia

Nyyear

99

5.05 percent

Hawaii

Lehiwa

5

100 percent

Idaho

Moroni

255

1.96 percent

Illinois

Kotryna

5

100 percent

Indiana

Nymeir

34

14.71 percent

Iowa

Brex

104

4.81 percent

Kansas

Macklyn

301

1.66 percent

Kentucky

Eleia

125

4 percent

Louisiana

Ryda

5

100 percent

Maine

Winner

212

2.36 percent

Maryland

Danera

5

100 percent

Massachusetts

Jadalys

6

83.33 percent

Michigan

Fatme

10

50 percent

Minnesota

Sabarin

5

100 percent

Mississippi

Johneisha

40

12.50 percent

Missouri

Carmya

20

25 percent

Montana

Treysen

320

1.56 percent

Nebraska

Halsey

329

1.52 percent

Nevada

Eluney

113

4.42 percent

New Hampshire

Babyboy

952

0.53 percent

New Jersey

Mariaeduard

11

45.45 percent

New Mexico

Charmayne

78

6.41 percent

New York

Hudes

5

100 percent

North Carolina

Aryya

22

22.73 percent

North Dakota

Cauy

155

3.23 percent

Ohio

Firman

12

41.67 percent

Oklahoma

Daycee

47

10.64 percent

Oregon

Trask

31

16.13 percent

Pennsylvania

Pater

6

83.33 percent

Rhode Island

Jahziel

883

0.57 percent

South Carolina

Tradd

8

62.50 percent

South Dakota

Wicahpi

6

83.33 percent

Tennessee

Kavious

27

18.52 percent

Texas

Taslin

5

100 percent

Utah

Arikka

5

100 percent

Vermont

Wylder

1873

0.27 percent

Virginia

Lakhi

37

13.51 percent

Washington

Chelan

6

83.33 percent

West Virginia

Haylea

480

1.04 percent

Wisconsin

Yuepheng

51

9.80 percent

Wyoming

Mazikeen

1236

0.40 percent

Read More About Babies Below:

Home/LANGUAGE