8 Seafood Restaurants Guy Fieri Says Are Worth the Trip

Guy Fieri is best known for his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which follows him as he visits every kind of restaurant under the sun across America and eats everything from duck tongue tacos to peanut butter burgers—and though there are some foods even he won’t eat, he tends to take a lot of pleasure in trying new dishes and new locations.

Over the course of his travels, Fieri has amassed a pretty solid list of restaurant recommendations that will please everyone from sandwich-lovers to BBQ fans. If seafood is what you’ve been craving, though, look no further than this list of delicious, Fieri-approved seafood restaurants across America.

Duarte’s Tavern - Pescadero, CA

Fieri visited Duarte’s Tavern in an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, where he tried their signature dish, crab cioppino. Only available on weekends, this dish is inspired by 20th-century Italian-American fishermen and uses locally sourced seafood. It must have pleased Fieri, because according to Mashed, this spot is one of his favorites in California.

Located south of Half Moon Bay, Duarte’s Tavern first opened in 1894 and offers a wide variety of fare in addition to seafood, from their popular artichoke soup—which Fieri also sampled—to deep-fried calamari, abalone sandwiches, and more.

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant - Baton Rouge, LA

It’s no secret that Louisiana is a hotbed for excellent seafood, and Fieri has sampled many a fish and crustacean in this state. One standout was Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, a widely beloved, family-owned local hotspot where Fieri enjoyed grilled oysters and the establishment’s famous crawfish cheesecake.

Established in 1950, Phil’s is now widely praised for its fusion of Italian and New Orleans cuisines, and so it’s no wonder Fieri spent a few days there during the filming process trying various dishes, harvesting oysters, and learning about the spot’s history.

Keegan’s Seafood Grille - Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Fieri sampled several popular dishes at this Florida hotspot, including the “Oyster Rockefeller,” a dish comprised of oysters topped with bacon, spinach, and cheese. This restaurant fuses American diner fare with Mediterranean cuisine to create a truly unique offering and serves plenty of iconic dishes, including a famous seafood gumbo and fresh, cold raw oysters. Today, the restaurant has a poster signed by Fieri that reads, “Keegan’s! What a great place. Gotta dig that purple lobster!”

Rivershack Tavern - Jefferson, LA

The Rivershack Tavern in Shrewsbery, Louisiana | Infrogmation / Wikimedia Commons / CC 2.0

Another Louisiana highlight from Fieri’s Louisiana adventures is Rivershack Tavern, which offers live music, sports bar energy, and plenty of delicious seafood, all located right on the banks of the Mississippi River. In terms of food, it serves everything from gator to turtle soup, as well as plenty of classic choices like oysters and catfish. It perfectly fits Fieri’s preferences for places with a strong and unique personality and plenty of hearty and delicious food, so it’s no wonder Fieri has highlighted it on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Oyster Creek Restaurant And Boat Bar - Leeds Point, NJ

Fieri has paid more than one visit to this establishment on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and perhaps the storied restaurant’s unique array of fresh seafood is why. Opened in the 1930s, this seaside bar served Fieri stuffed clams Mexicali, and offers waterfront dining as well as sushi and many other dishes.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood - Baltimore, MD

Fieri loves this place so much that he even leapt out of his car to shake the hand of the establishment’s current chef, Tony Minadakis. It is particularly known for its lump crab cakes, which are stuffed with blue Maryland crabmeat, and was started by a Greek chef named Chef Jimmy Minadakis, who dreamed of serving classic, authentic Maryland seafood to the masses and made that dream into a reality.

La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market - Miami, FL

Lunch at La Camaronera in Miami, Florida | UCG/GettyImages

Miami’s La Camaronera was founded by Cuban fishermen who started a fish market in the 1960s, and today it has a huge following—and a fan in Guy Fieri. It’s also very well-known for its pan con minuta sandwich, which features a whole snapper on a Cuban roll, and has been featured in a number of TV shows that highlight its low-key atmosphere and its excellent cuisine.

Anthony’s Seafood - Middletown, RI

Oysters in a dish | ANTHONY WALLACE/GettyImages

Fieri particularly enjoyed this seafood joint’s stuffed quahogs and Kung Pao–style calamari in sweet plum-chili sauce, but this beloved restaurant offers a variety of seafood classics like fried shrimp and lobster rolls. This low-key spot is known for its fresh seafood, and it doubles as a fish market, so visitors can also pick up some fresh catches on the way.

