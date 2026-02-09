Even Guy Fieri Won’t Eat These 6 Foods

If Guy Fieri assembled a plate of his least favorite foods, it would feature six items so unappealing that he wouldn’t just refuse to eat them; he’d avoid them altogether. While some of these foods are delicacies locals enjoy after developing an acquired taste, others remain challenging to eat, no matter where you’re from.

The Mayor of Flavortown has built his entire career on saying "yes" to food, but draws the line at these dishes. Even Fieri's legendary appetite has its boundaries. Somewhere between Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games, there are a handful of foods that his extensive palate will not tolerate.

Some of these aversions stem from past experiences, while others result from texture issues. His refusals aren’t snubs, but firm rejections that show even the most adventurous eaters have their limits. After all, when one of Food Network's most open-minded eaters says "no thanks" to a meal, there’s probably a reason worth exploring.

So grab a fork (or a napkin, just in case), and prepare for a taste of the foods that didn't get their passports stamped for Flavortown.

EGGS

Guy Fieri has been very open about his dislike of eggs and stands firm in his opinion. He’s happy to use eggs as an ingredient, but puts his utensils down when they’re the focal point of the dish. This means that omelets, scrambled eggs, deviled eggs, and boiled eggs are all off limits for the Mayor of Flavortown.

In 2024, Fieri compared scrambled eggs to "liquid chicken," explaining that the texture and appearance of the dish do not sit well with him.

The Food Network star hasn't always disliked eggs. He ate them as a child, but one bad experience with an overcooked hard-boiled egg was enough to turn him away forever.

COW BRAINS

Fieri's disgust with brains is arguably more relatable than his sensitivity to eggs. Less common on restaurant menus, cow brains are often considered a delicacy, but not to the Mayor of Flavortown. He tried this dish for the first time at Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, Cattleman's Steakhouse, on Season 7, Episode 9 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and visibly struggled to consume it.

Brains land squarely in the category of foods that challenge texture before flavor can even be examined, and for Fieri, the texture was a dealbreaker. In Flavortown terms, fried cow brains fail to deliver the excitement and satisfaction Fieri seeks when trying new foods.

LIVER

Fieri's well-known dislike for organ meats extends to liver, which he also refuses to eat. In 2018, the Mayor of Flavortown told The Daily Beast that he "can't even be in the same room" with liver and onions, let alone consume the dish. In fact, the icon has never eaten liver and onions on camera, and there’s never been a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode dedicated to the dish, likely for good reason.

Fieri is not alone in his complete and utter distaste for liver and onions; Forbes named it the "most hated food" in 2011. Although liver is packed with vitamins and minerals, the nutritional benefits still aren't enough to convince Fieri to pick up his fork and dig in.

HAGGIS

Why does Guy Fieri have beef with the national dish of Scotland?

Haggis, defined by Tasting Table as a variety of organs prepared with oats and breadcrumbs, is not high on the list of Fieri's favorite foods. Due to the U.S. ban on sheep lung in the 1970s, haggis is rarely seen on American menus. Be that as it may, Fieri sampled “beer-battered haggis balls” at Mac's Fish 'N Chips in Santa Barbara, California, during Season 13, Episode 7 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The restaurant has since been shuttered, but Fieri's aversion to organ meats persists.

CHITLINS

Chitlins is the name given to the large intestines of lambs, pigs, goats, and cows. Since Fieri’s distaste for organ meats is well documented, his reluctance to try chitlins comes as no surprise. While the cleaning process is thorough, the Mayor of Flavortown refuses to give his stamp of approval to intestines. During Season 17, Episode 5 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri visited Cora Faye’s Cafe in Denver, Colorado, where he tried chitlins for the first time, a dish so popular it sold out every week. Fieri disliked the odor while the dish was cooking, but he mustered up the courage to taste it when it was ready and finished it off with hot sauce.

"Wow, I bet that's an acquired taste!" he exclaimed after reluctantly swallowing the chitlins.

SCRAPPLE

Returning to pork, the name “scrapple” says it all: it’s made from pork scraps, literally any and every part of the animal. These scraps are mixed with cornmeal, flattened, and served as a loaf.

Feiri first sampled scrapple at The Dining Car in Philadelphia during Season 2, Episode 10 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and immediately labeled the dish, "funkadelic." Because scrapple incorporates all parts of the pig, it’s consistent with the Mayor of Flavortown’s tendency to avoid dishes that use organ meats.