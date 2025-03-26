A Retro ‘Jaws’ Toy Will Be Re-Released for the Film’s 50th Anniversary

Steven Spielberg, one of America’s most famous filmmakers, has directed numerous classic movies, from E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982) to Jurassic Park (1993). One of the renowned director‘s most iconic films is Jaws, which follows a massive great white shark as it terrorizes a sleepy beach community. Although the faulty mechanical shark made filming difficult, the 1975 movie was a hit, grossing $60 million in its first month. The Game of Jaws was released that same year, and now it’s returning in 2025.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Jaws, and collectibles company NECA is celebrating with an updated version of the toy. According to Boing Boing, NECA announced the news at Toy Fair 2025 earlier this month. Forbes shares that the re-released game will feature a 15-inch long replica of Bruce, the great white from the movie. Players will have to fish out random objects—including a license plate, tire, and camera—from the shark‘s belly using a spear and hook before its jaws clamp down. Fans can also purchase 7-inch-tall action figures of Quint (Robert Shaw) and Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) with interchangeable heads and accessories. The toys are currently available for pre-order, with the game costing $60 and the action figures going for $35 each. They should be officially out in stores and online starting in May.

The re-released game isn’t the only opportunity Jaws fans will have to celebrate the 50th anniversary this year. The Academy of Motion Pictures Museum in Los Angeles will be opening Jaws: The Exhibition later this year. From September 14, 2025, to July 26, 2026, you can visit the largest-ever mounted museum exhibition for Jaws. You’ll see original props, discover behind-the-scenes secrets, and relive the groundbreaking movie through interactive experiences. Jaws: The Exhibition will also be the first exhibit dedicated to a single film at the Academy Museum, so fans won’t want to miss it.

The year 1975 was a big one for cinema. Beloved movies like The Man Who Would Be King and Monty Python and the Holy Grail are also turning 50 this year.

