Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Stolen in 2005 Are Up for Auction

The Wizard of Oz captivated audiences upon its release in 1939. People fell for the film’s loveable characters, whimsical world, and iconic songs, making it a triumph in cinematic history. Fans can now claim a piece of the movie, as Dorothy Gale’s (Judy Garland’s) ruby slippers are up for auction.

The bidding event organized by Heritage Auctions has already begun; those interested in owning the footwear have until 11:00 a.m. CST on December 7 to place their bids. You should hurry if Dorothy’s slippers are on your radar. They are one of the most popular listings currently on the Heritage Auction website, racking up over 7500 views. As of this writing, the highest bid on the item stands at $812,500. Not ready to pull the trigger? You can also track the item online and get auction text alerts.

These bedazzled slippers have come a long way since they were stolen in the summer of 2005. According to the Associated Press, a memorabilia collector named Michael Shaw loaned the shoes to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, that year. Former mobster Terry Jon Martin broke through the display case and took the footwear, believing they mere made with real jewels. (The sparkle actually comes from sequins, and the shoes’ value lies solely in their fame.) The FBI eventually arrested Martin in 2018, and the recovered shoes were returned to Shaw.

These ruby slippers would not have made it to the big screen without The Wizard of Oz screenwriter Noel Langley. The original author, L. Frank Baum, described the shoes as silver in the source material. Langley suggested the vibrant red color because it would contrast with the yellow brick road more than silver. Diana Ross sported silver-colored footwear in The Wiz when she took on the role of Dorothy Gale in 1978.

