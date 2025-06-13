Australia’s Lake Eyre Turns Pink After Flooding for the Fourth Time in 160 Years

One of nature’s strangest wonders is Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre, which shows off gorgeous hues of orange and pink when the flat, white basin fills with water. This uncommon occurrence requires unique weather conditions, making it a truly rare sight. If you’re planning on visiting Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre National Park in South Australia some time soon, you might have a chance to see it.

Travel + Leisure shares that water started flowing into the area in May 2025, marking just the fourth time in 160 years it’s fully flooded. With the intense rainfall of this year, the lake is expected to eventually contain more water than at any point in the past six years. Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre is Australia’s lowest geographical point and its largest saltwater lake, measuring 89 by 48 miles.

The lake isn’t just an aesthetically pleasing attraction; it’s also a safe haven for various wildlife. After desert rains flood the connecting rivers, many species, including birds, fish, and shrimp, travel far and wide to breed there. But the real show starts when the water starts to evaporate. Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre becomes an orangey-pink color due to a pigment that appears when a certain type of algae absorbs salt.

If you’d like to see it in all its pretty, pink glory, timing is crucial. The best time to go is when it’s flooded. Although heavy floods like this current one may only occur once in a generation, smaller ones typically happen every three years during the outback’s winter months. To get to Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre National Park, you’ll need to fly from Adelaide to Coober Pedy. You’ll then need to take one of two routes that lead to the park from Coober Pedy; just be aware that both paths are over five hours long and require a four-wheel drive vehicle. To avoid the hassle and rugged roads, it might be best to book a tour.

