Why Doctors Warn Against Spending Too Much Time on the Toilet

When nature calls, we must answer. But sometimes, we want to check Instagram at the same time. This leads us to hang out in the bathroom for a while as we mindlessly scroll through our phones. It may seem like a harmless way to pass the time, but it could contribute to health problems. Medical experts are particularly worried about the risk of developing hemorrhoids for those who spend too long on the toilet.

The issue stems from sitting for extended periods rather than the smartphones themselves. When you’re on the John, you’ll likely lose track of time as you get lost in your digital world. And there are many reasons why this isn’t good for your bum.

Dr. Lai Xue, a colorectal surgeon, explained why to CNN. She said the oval shape of a toilet seat compresses your bottom, positioning the rectum lower than in a normal seat. This combined with gravity puts added pressure on the anus and rectum, causing more blood to flow to the area while making it hard for blood to circulate out. Sitting on a toilet for too long can cause the veins surrounding the anus to swell, which can increase the likelihood of hemorrhoids; it also weakens the anal muscles and pelvic floor muscles. What’s worse is that extended toilet sessions can raise the risk of rectal prolapse, a condition in which part of the large intestine slightly bulges out of the anus.

CNN adds that straining while on the toilet has its downsides as well. Forcing a bowel movement creates a risk for hemorrhoids due to the increased pressure on the anus and rectum.

Dr. Farah Monzur, director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at Stony Brook Medicine, told CNN that bathroom breaks to do No.2 should take between five and 10 minutes. It’s probably best to avoid taking your phone to the bathroom so you don’t get distracted and lose track of time. If you must have your device with you, at least set a timer to remind yourself to get up.

Read More About Health:

manual