Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #17

Riddles and parlor games were especially popular at Christmastime in the Victorian and Edwardian eras, and in 1934 the English author and journalist Eleanor Graham collected dozens from the period in a collection of festive entertainments called Welcome Christmas!

Alongside songs, games, Christmas carols, and seasonal fairy stories, Graham’s book also contained riddles and brainteasers, some written in verse and others in simple question-and-answer format. The riddle below is one of Graham’s simplest, but nevertheless takes a little lateral thinking to figure out. Can you solve it?

