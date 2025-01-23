Mental Floss

Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #22

This riddle dates back to 1915—can you figure out the answer?

Edith B. Ordway was a turn-of-the-last-century American writer better known in her lifetime for penning guidebooks to etiquette than anything else. In 1915, however, she published a Handbook of Conundrums—a vast anthology of several hundred short question-and-answer-style riddles and logic puzzles.

Many of Ordway’s riddles were based on puns and one-liners (“What part of a car resembles a person?” / “The wheel, because it is tired”). Still, there were some trickier lateral-thinking challenges thrown into the mix as well—including the riddle below. Can you work out what household item is being described here?

