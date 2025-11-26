8 of the Most Valuable Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

After making their debut on the court in late 1984, Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker, the Nike Air Jordan, quickly became a pop culture phenomenon.

One of the reasons why the shoe was so popular was that David Stern, the NBA Commissioner at the time, banned the sneakers because they didn’t adhere to the league’s rules about matching team colors for shoes and jerseys. The NBA considered the sneakers “too colorful” and fined Jordan $5000 for every game he wore the shoes. But Nike footed the bill (no pun intended) and made it the centerpiece of the sports apparel company’s ad campaign.

And since Jordan lived up to the hype as a basketball player, leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championships during the ‘90s and Team U.S.A. to gold during the Summer Olympics in 1992, the Nike Air Jordan sneakers followed MJ’s status as a pop culture icon.

As a result, every Nike Air Jordan sneaker model from during Jordan’s playing career are highly sought-after—especially if you can snag a pair that were worn by “His Airness” himself during a game. Below, you’ll find the most valuable Nike Air Jordan sneakers, according to Heritage Auctions.

Nike Air Jordan (1986) // $675,000

Jordan wore these autographed original Nike Air Jordan sneakers on court when the Chicago Bulls played a late-season game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 1, 1986. Although the Bulls lost the game, Jordan got 28 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

There are a few abnormalities with these sneakers compared to those you’d find in stores at the time—namely the soles were slightly altered to reduce strain on Jordan’s healing foot. (MJ broke his foot six months earlier, and he was just coming back to the court after the injury.)

Nike Air Jordan IV (1989) // $40,800

The Nike Air Jordan IV made their debut during the NBA All-Star Game in February 1989 and have been some of the most popular sneakers in the entire collection. These game-worn and autographed Nike Air Jordan IV “Fire Red” sneakers feature Jordan’s size 13 tags, production date, and facility, as well as an upside-down “Air Jordan” tag inside each tongue.

Nike Air Jordan XII (1996) // $36,600

Jordan wore these Nike Air Jordan XII “Varsity Red” sneakers when the Chicago Bulls played the Utah Jazz on November 23, 1996, in a loss. MJ scored 44 points during the game; the Bulls went on to win their fifth championship, knocking off the Jazz in the NBA Finals seven months later.

Nike Air Jordan V (1990) // $24,000

Acquired by a fan who would wait for Jordan to sign memorabilia before and after practice, this pair of game-worn Nike Air Jordan V sneakers is consistent with other Air Jordans from MJ, including his shoe size 13 preference, degraded midsoles, and player edition tags inside.

Nike Air Jordan V “Metallics” (1990) // $20,000

In 1990, Jordan gifted Whitney Houston a pair of his Nike Air Jordan V “Metallics” that he wore during a game. The signature shoes came with an autographed copy of Jordan’s autobiography, For the Love of the Game, with the inscription “To Whitney/Still love your music/Much love Michael Jordan.”

The lot came with a photo of Jordan and Houston with the sneakers, two certificates of authenticity for the shoes, and the book from the late singer’s estate.

Nike Air Jordan XI (1995) // $17,925

When Jordan announced his comeback to the NBA in spring 1995, he wore the Nike Air Jordan XI sneakers throughout the NBA Playoffs and during the next regular season when the Chicago Bulls set a then-new record for most wins during a season—72 wins-10 losses.

Meanwhile, these iconic sneakers, which sold for $17,925 at Heritage Auctions, were game-worn and autographed on the shoes’ the outer patent leather wraparound.

Nike Air Jordan VII (1992) // $15,535

Micheal Jordan wore these Nike Air Jordan VI sneakers during Chicago’s 1991-92 NBA Championship season, while they were given to a young fan attending Bulls center Will Perdue’s basketball camp. The signature shoes were autographed on each heel.

Nike Air Jordan II (1986-87) // $15,000

Jordan wore these Nike Air Jordan II sneakers during the 1986-87 season when he won his first scoring championship in the NBA. The shoes were made in Italy with Italian leather materials, while the insoles were removed to make way for Jordan’s custom orthotics after coming back to the court from an injury. They’re also autographed with a faded inscription reading “Best Wishes Michael Jordan” on each ankle collar.