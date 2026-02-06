The Most Popular Super Bowl Snacks, According to InstaCart

Super Bowl LX is fast approaching.

You know the teams, you’ve studied the stats, and your bets are in, but have you decided on your game day snacks? Super Bowl Sunday will crown a football champion and showcase the snacks Americans reach for when the stakes are high.

InstaCart's 2026 Snacktime Report examines purchase data around the Big Game, revealing obvious trends and snacking choices. From crunchy chips to saucy wings, football fans across the country know how to build a snack spread with intent.

Kick off is nearly here, meaning grocery stores are gearing up for game day, and Super Bowl party hosts nationwide are loading their carts with these fan-favorite snacks.

SNACK DRAFT PICKS

PamWalker68/GettyImages

Year after year, chips and dip rise above the rest. They're the foundation of every Super Bowl spread and are easy to prepare in a pinch. Tortilla chips saw the biggest spike of all, with their share of orders climbing 106% above the yearly average during Super Bowl weekend. Potato chips also get a boost, increasing 32% above average, proving that crunch is a non-negotiable when football is on.

Of course, chips are only as good as the dips they’re paired with, and the numbers show that football fans put plenty of thought into their dip selections. Salsa orders rise 96% around Super Bowl Sunday, while queso surges a massive 196%, making it one of the fastest-growing game day editions. French onion dip isn't far behind, jumping 146%, and even scallions increase 38%, suggesting hosts might be going beyond basics this year.

SAUCE GAME STRONG

EzumeImages/GettyImages

Buffalo sauce leads the Super Bowl flavor lineup, with orders skyrocketing 201% around the Big Game; more than any other sauce in the report.

Buffalo sauce is best with its partner in crime: ranch. Ranch dressing is 886% more likely to be purchased alongside buffalo sauce than average, cementing one of the most trusted duos in sports snacking. Chicken wings are 956% more likely to appear in the same order, while frozen wings follow closely at 740%.

But the buffalo effect doesn’t stop at wings. When buffalo sauce is in the cart, cream cheese is 319% more likely to tag along, as is canned chicken; evidence that buffalo chicken dip is a timeless game-day classic.

WING WATCH PARTY

rudisill/GettyImages

Chicken wings never miss the Super Bowl, and this year is no different. Orders for frozen chicken increase 123% during Super Bowl week, making it one of the most reliable protein choices for watch parties.

Regional wings stand out especially across parts of the Midwest and Northeast, while buffalo sauce remains particularly popular in New York. Other regions show their own preferences. The South is all about processed cheese, California can’t get enough of French onion dip, and chicken wings rule coast to coast!

THE FINAL SCORE

InstaCart

Super Bowl LX snacking trends are undeniable: chips and dip set the spread, sauces bring the zing, wings reign supreme, and a drizzle of ranch brings it all home.

Whether you're rooting for the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks, one thing’s for sure: America shows up hungry for the Big Game.