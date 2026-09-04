There comes a time in every tennis player's career when they realize the hardest skill to master isn't the serve, or even the smash, but the grunt. From Nadal to Alcaraz, all the greats have a signature mid-serve sound—which, in many cases, is more of a moan or shout than a grunt. But who did it first, and more importantly, why do tennis players grunt? And, aside from sounding legit, does the infamous tennis grunt actually serve a purpose?

The Science Behind the Scream

Tennis is the name of the game, and the grunt is the sound of it. As far as noisy sports go, tennis is relatively muted, with the main sounds being the ball smacking against the racket and ground and, of course, the player's subsequent, often high-powered exhale. But aside from breaking up the silence, the grunt is actually purported to enhance players' hitting power. Studies show that vocal players hit the ball 3.8% harder than their quieter counterparts, with serve velocity improving by 4.9%.

From the body to the mind, the tennis grunt is an instant performance enhancer. Renowned coach Nick Bolleteri, who trained some of tennis' noisiest players, famously promoted grunting as a "psychological and physiological release of tension." Much more than a means of blowing off steam, Bolleteri emphasized that grunting can help synchronize breathing with the act of hitting the ball, in turn amplifying focus and force production.

The History Behind the Habit

Serena Williams hits the ball during a mixed doubles match at the 2026 U.S. Open. | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

Science aside, the tennis grunt is simply a force of habit. Just as you might pick up certain mannerisms or slang from peers or professionals in your field, grunting has its own game of telephone on the tennis courts. Take Serena Williams, whose go-to grunt—and Wimbledon's Centre Court "grunt-o-meter"—was influenced by that of former tennis star Monica Seles. Williams, who has won 73 total career singles titles, observed her idol's "cool grunt" growing up, and formed her own breathy vocalization from there.

For as long as there's been tennis, there's been grunting. Seles, who clinched 59 career titles from 1989 to 2003, is just one notably expressive player credited with its popularization. Also associated with the original slam-and-shout are Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe, '70s tennis rivals who paved the way for many a modern grunt from the mouths of pros including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova's grunts have amounted to over 101 decibels—equivalent to a lawnmower—as well as a fair share of complaints from her opponents. In 2009, former player Martina Navratilova went so far as to classify grunting as a form of "cheating," advocating for it to be outlawed, while Agnieszka Radwanska called Sharapova's shriek "pretty annoying" and "just too loud" at the 2012 Australian Open. As a result, Sharapova temporarily toned down her howl before it drowned out the outside noise once again.

Today, seasoned tennis pros and newcomers continue to exercise the natural impulse, as officials have yet to ban the grunt. As they say, old habits die hard—even if the court isn't.

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