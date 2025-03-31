The 10 States Most Likely to Survive an Alien Invasion

The chances of encountering an alien are slim, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. In the unlikely event of meeting an extraterrestrial being, senior astronomer Seth Shostak of the SETI Institute, a research organization dedicated to understanding life in the universe, suggests you pack up and leave. But if escaping weren’t an option, could your state withstand an alien invasion?

Researchers from the online calculator website GIGAcalculator determined the states most likely to survive the hypothetical event. They considered factors like terrain (e.g., percentage of area covered by forests and water and number of caves), population density, and essential personnel (for example, active and inactive military workers, law enforcement officers, and engineers) per 1000 people. The website then calculated a score for each state based on these data points and ranked them to see which U.S. state has the highest chance of enduring an alien invasion. You can view the full dataset here.

According to the report, many states located in the southeast and northeast seem better equipped for the disaster. The former region takes four out of 10 spots on the list, while the latter occupies two. More specifically, Virginia has the highest likelihood of survival, with a score of 8.06 out of 10. The state boasts the third-highest percentage of military members in the country (17 per 1000 residents). It also has plentiful forest areas (.63 percent covered) and caves (29) for shelter.

Alabama trails behind, with an alien invasion survival score of 7.91 out of 10. The state has more caves (35) than Virginia and a decent number of engineers (9.3 per 1000 people) who could theoretically lend their talents to fighting extraterrestrial beings.

Massachusetts takes the third spot on the list at 7.81. The state has 10.34 scientists and 10.46 engineers per 1000 people, trumping most other locations. Massachusetts also has 35.12 healthcare professionals per 1000, which is the most of all states in the top 10.

On the other hand, Nevada’s alien survival chances aren’t looking good. The state has been named the least likely to make it through, scoring just 5.27 out of 10. This might be because 75 percent of it is considered desert. Nevadans might be more mentally prepared for an alien encounter, however, considering they reside in the home of Area 51.

These are the rest of the top 10 states that are most likely to live through an alien invasion:

Virginia Alabama Massachusetts New York Minnesota Florida Wisconsin North Carolina Alaska Georgia

Read More Lists: