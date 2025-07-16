5 Misconceptions About AI

If the 1950s heralded the Space Age and the 1990s marked the Internet Age, the 2020s may be remembered as the start of the Age of Artificial Intelligence. OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, and today the generative AI chatbot draws hundreds of millions of weekly users. Google now supplements its search results with AI-generated answers, and generative image models like DALL-E can convincingly turn text prompts into photorealistic pictures and videos. In many ways, this decade feels like the science fiction future we’ve been promised our whole lives. But AI is hardly a new invention.

Depending on how you define it, AI has been around for nearly 70 years, making it older than floppy disks, ciabatta bread, and Barack Obama. But, while many of us utilize artificial intelligence every day, do we even understand it?

In this episode of Misconceptions, host Justin Dodd unpacks some common myths about artificial intelligence.

