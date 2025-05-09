If you have a lot of clutter in your home, buying a few storage bins can seem like the quickest way to get organized. Gathering up your old knick-knacks and stowing them away in an attic, basement, or under your bed can free up some much-needed space, too.

Using the right types of storage containers can go a long way toward preserving your things. Plastic bins are often great for art supplies, tools, and out-of-season Christmas decorations, but they’re not actually an ideal long-term storage solution for everything.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of the most common household goods that you should avoid storing in plastic bins if you can. After all, no one wants to open a container and discover a cherished heirloom has gotten damaged or ruined in some way, or gives off a musty and unpleasant odor.

Have one or more of these valuables in a plastic bin right now? Don’t worry—it happens. Consider this your nudge to do a little spring cleaning and rearrange some things, just to be on the safe side.

Delicate Fabrics

Silk in particular might be especially at risk. | Pakin Songmor, Moment Collection, Getty Images

Although storing clothes in plastic bins seems like a good idea, these types of containers often trap in excess moisture and heat, which in turn, could slowly eat away at the integrity of your favorite pieces of fashion. Some materials are more sensitive than others. Specifically, you have to watch out for items made from delicate fabrics, like silk and lace, as well as natural materials, including cashmere and wool.

When stored incorrectly, clothing made from these materials can be more likely to get musty, stinking up a container over time. Instead, use vacuum-sealed bags to protect clothes from the elements, or breathable knit totes that promote better air circulation and ventilation.

Photos

If you have physical photos, then stashing all those precious memories away in a plastic bin is not a good idea. The issue of excess moisture and heat buildup inside that plastic is still a factor, and it’s as much of a problem with photos as it can be for silk or cashmere clothes. From fading to warping, your hardcopy photos are at a big risk of losing their quality over time.

Experts suggest using paper boxes and/or acid-free archival sleeves, and keeping the photos away from glue and other adhesives. For safe-keeping, you may also want to consider digitally backing up all the photos you can; that way, no matter what, you still have the snapshots that mean the most to you.

Leather

You'll need to find other storage options for your leather handbags. | Kinga Krzeminska, Moment Collection, Getty Images

A tell-tale sign that your old leather belts or handbags have been in storage too long? Simple—you’ll notice that the material has begun to crack. Cracks occur due to excess moisture, which can get trapped inside plastic bins. You might even notice mold or mildew buildup on top of the splits in all that fine leather. This is because plastic isn’t breathable, so it stifles the leather material over time. To keep your leather belts, shoes, purses, or even jackets looking great for decades to come, try storing items in dust bags instead. Depending on the size of the item, you may want to wrap it in a cotton blanket or in tissue paper or old newspaper.

Documents

Important documents—such as birth certificates, passports, marriage licenses, or last will and testaments—should always be stored somewhere dry and cool, like a filing cabinet or safe. Plastic containers are hardly that because they can be little moisture traps, meaning essential documents may be more prone to mold or mildew, as well as fading and other signs of deterioration. Plastic also isn’t a good barrier in the event of a fire or other natural disaster; look for a fireproof folder or lock box to protect these vital pieces of paperwork instead.

Books and Physical Media

Those books might not do well in that bin over time. | Melissa Ross, Moment Open, Getty Images

Keeping books and physical media in plastic bins for extended stretches isn’t exactly advisable. Just like with photos and documents, there’s an increased chance of damage, warping, and rot to items, thanks to the added moisture inside a sealed container.

Whether you’re stashing books, Blu-rays, CDs, or video games away, they could come out looking worse for wear after a long time in plastic storage. Treat your books and physical media better by sticking items in special rooms where both temperatures and humidity levels can be closely monitored, and away from sunlight in either cardboard boxes or canvas bags.

Food

For long-term food storage, opt for BPA-free silicone and/or glass containers. If you shovel your leftovers into plastic containers and keep them there for a long time, you run the risk of odors leaching into that material, especially if the food in question was heavy on the garlic and onions, or included fish.

Humans aren’t the only ones who might have to deal with leaching in plastic bins; the same issues happen with pet food. It’s best to store food for your cat or dog in food-safe metal storage bins instead. But if you are using a plastic container for pet food storage, always keep the food in the original packaging. Not only does it provide a barrier of sorts between the food and the plastic, but it also allows you to hold onto the lot number and dates on that bag in case there’s a recall.

Electronics

On the other hand, bins might be fine to use for short-term storage if you're moving. | martinedoucet, E+ Collection, Getty Images

From laptops to cameras and tablets, storing electronics inside a plastic container may be the riskiest call of all. You might not expect it, but the aforementioned excess moisture inside a sealed bin could wreak havoc on your tech gadgets. In the work instances, it could lead to short circuits or your appliance getting totally fried.

To avoid this, store your tech in a breathable tote or keep it in its original packaging, if it’s still handy. Another crucial storage component? Silica gel packets. Place one inside the bag or box you choose to lower the risk of moisture exposure. Another good rule of thumb is to store your tech in a temperature-controlled room, like a bedroom, instead of a basement, attic, or garage.

