28 Things You’re Probably Doing Wrong

Peeling a banana? Cleaning your blender? Breathing? Yeah, unfortunately, you're probably doing those wrong.

First of all, half of you reading this are breathing through your mouths right now. What you want to do is breathe through your nose because it’s so good at filtering and warming breaths, making it easier for your body to absorb oxygen. Breathing through your mouth means you’re taking in whatever’s in the air unfiltered, from pollutants to viruses to mold.

You’re also probably breathing too quickly, at a pace of one breath per every three seconds. To lessen anxiety, increase focus, and feel better, you want to slow that down to six seconds in and six seconds out.

On this episode of The List Show, host and editor in chief of Mental Floss Erin McCarthy shares 28 hacks to improve your everyday life, from breathing to tying your shoes.

