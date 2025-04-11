What Is the ‘No Buy’ Trend—and How Do You Actually Pull It Off?

In this modern age of smartphones and digital wallets, buying things has never been quicker or easier to do. The emergence of mobile apps from Walmart, Target, and Shopify, as well as “one-click” purchasing from Amazon, has made extreme impulse shopping more tempting than ever.

In fact, it’s so easy to buy something that you can make a purchase when you’re in the bathroom, during your daily commute, or even during a Zoom call with co-workers. You might even be contemplating whether to buy something on your phone right now, even while browsing this website.

To some people, mass consumerism has become so widespread that their pocketbooks are hurting and it all feels very out of hand, especially thanks to the fear of tariffs. Some shoppers are so fed up with rising prices and the risk of an imminent recession that they’re increasingly turning to a very popular TikTok trend called the “No Buy” challenge as a way to detox and reset their spending habits. Below is everything you need to know about it, including whether it’s even feasible to do in today’s shopping-centric world.

What Is the “No Buy” Challenge?

According to NPR, the “No Buy” challenge is a way to take financial responsibility by not spending money on non-essential items, activities, and/or experiences. That means avoiding purchases of new clothes, beauty products, the latest tech gadgets, and other splurges. Not only that, but ordering takeout and planning lavish vacations are also off the table.

It’s a sharp pivot from the kind of in-your-face consumerism that has dominated social media and other online spaces for the last decade or so. Instead of shopping at Nordstrom or New York & Company, you simply “shop” your wardrobe with the clothes you already own. Instead of coloring your hair once per month, you can just let those natural roots grow.

Although it’s being billed as a way to save money, the “No Buy” challenge is also helpful if you’re trying to curb an addiction to impulse shopping, as it encourages a more conscientious and deliberate type of consumption. Consider it a withdrawal from the dopamine hit you get when you go shopping.

What Is Still OK To Buy?

But let’s be clear: As great as this sounds in theory, it’s unrealistic not to buy anything during your day-to-day life. There are some things that we just need to get through the day, like groceries, shelter, transportation, medicine, and other essentials. All of those come with a price tag and can be non-negotiable in terms of everyday needs.

However, the idea behind the “No Buy” challenge isn’t really to avoid all purchases. It’s to stop impulsively buying extra things that you don’t actually need, like another pair of shoes to add to your Imelda Marcos-like shoe collection.

If you’re interested in taking part in the challenge, it’s best to start by creating a shopping list of “yes” and “no” items. The list should include the things that you need to live, like food and water, and things that you don’t need, like jewelry and extra clothes. Additionally, there are a few optional things that might enrich your life that you may consider keeping on your “yes” list, like a gym membership or a class that augments a hobby you already deeply enjoy.

What to Avoid During the “No Buy” Challenge

The next thing to do is to set realistic goals for the challenge. Create a timeline for how long you want to follow this trend (could be anywhere from a few months to a few years) so you can hold yourself accountable to it. But as you do, reflect on what you hope to really get out of the challenge. Do you want to use this time to tackle extra debt or just pad your savings account? Or are you looking for ways to consume with more intention? It all depends, but defining this for yourself as you begin the process could be a great way to stay motivated.

Once you’ve done this, you can reduce any triggers that may make you want to shop by simple moves like uninstalling shopping apps from your smartphone or unsubscribing to the shopping newsletters that may be in your inbox. This could potentially remove the temptation to buy things in a big way.

While the point of the “No Buy” challenge is to skip purchases on unnecessary thing like fast-fashion clothes, fancy dinners, daily Starbucks runs, and other needless expenses, it’s also to minimize your carbon footprint on the environment. After all, the less you spend, the fewer resources you use. If it helps you to rethink your spending habits, all the better. So, the next time you find yourself inside a Target or a Costco Wholesale store, ask yourself, “Do I really need this?” Chances are, the answer is “no.” And if you’re on board with the “No Buy” movement, you’ll know what to do next.

