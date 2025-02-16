The Top 10 Destinations for Solo Travel in 2025

Traveling with others can be exciting, but you shouldn’t write off traveling alone. Although the experience may seem overwhelming initially, some benefits include following your schedule, feeling independent, and having time for self-reflection. With so many destinations to choose from, which are the best for solo travelers? The list below provides some insights.

Travel + Leisure recently shared a report by Kensington, a luxury travel service, on 2025 travel trends. The company used its own data from 2024 and two external surveys conducted with Opinium Research and Dig Insight. They focused on the travel habits of those who could afford “luxury travel experiences” as opposed to more budget-friendly excursions.

India is the No.1 pick on Kensington’s list of the best places to travel alone this year. The diverse experiences offered by the country is one reason for its popularity. From the food, such as the thin, savory crapes known as dosa, to Hindu celebrations like the international kite festival (Uttarayan), there’s something that’s bound to pique your interest.

European countries—Italy, Spain, Iceland, and France, to be exact—take up the most spots in the ranking. Italy, the second entry on the list, is a hotspot for architectural wonders, from Rome to Venice. Additionally, it’s home to a rich cultural and culinary history.

Japan, which takes third place, is not only a fun place to visit—it’s also one of the safest countries in the world. Even if you accidentally lose an item in the country, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back. Thanks to certain laws and cultural expectations, lost objects are often brought to police stations and returned to their owners. For example, BBC reported that 130,000 lost phones (83 percent) and 240,000 wallets (65 percent) were recovered in Japan in 2018.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 destinations for solo travelers.

India Italy Japan Egypt Thailand Australia Spain Iceland France New Zealand

If you’re planning a solo vacation and don’t know where to start, consider reading these ways to stay safe while traveling alone.

