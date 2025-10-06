Do Red Cars Really Get Pulled Over More?

You may have heard that red cars draw the most attention due to their bold hue. And that attention isn’t necessarily positive: Many owners of red vehicles believe police officers are more likely to stop them. Some people may even avoid buying a car in the color for that reason. But it’s time to put an end to this myth: There’s another, much less flashy shade that has a higher chance of getting flagged.

The Vehicles Most Likely to Get Pulled Over

White cars don’t necessarily blend in. | Arand/GettyImages

According to a report that pulled from several sources, including the Bureau of Justice Statistics, white cars are actually stopped the most. This isn’t because white cars stand out more than red ones; it’s because white is the most popular car color on the road. In 2024, white cars made up 25 percent of all vehicles in the U.S. So, since there are more white cars in general, they make up a greater proportion of the cars getting pulled over. That said, red cars are stopped by law enforcement the second most. Gray and silver vehicles follow.

White cars are also a popular pick across the globe. The 2024 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report shared that 31 percent of car owners worldwide purchased white vehicles, the most compared to any other color.

Color isn’t the only factor that correlates with speeding tickets: The make and model of a vehicle may also determine who gets pulled over The Infiniti series of cars are the most likely to get stopped, while the Toyota Scion and Volkswagen follow, respectively. Younger drivers are also more likely to be pulled over, possibly because they’re more likely to engage in risky behaviors.

Whether you own a white car or not, you’re probably not washing it often enough. Skipping out on cleaning your car properly can cause avoidable (and expensive) damage to your vehicle. Washing it every two weeks is recommended.