In 1968, Congress passed a law requiring car manufacturers to equip their vehicles with seatbelts. The effect of this piece of legislation, soon to be followed by states mandating drivers to wear those seatbelts, is reflected in transportation statistics. According to the National Safety Council, both the absolute number of car-related deaths and the number of vehicle deaths per 100,000 people have decreased since the early ’70s, when “fasten your seatbelts” started to become an everyday phrase.

Do these trends apply to hit-and-run accidents, specifically? Let’s take a look at the data.

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accidents by the Numbers

A hit-and-run is commonly defined as a vehicle collision where one or more of the parties involved flees the scene without exchanging insurance information or contacting law enforcement. Hit-and-runs can be considered misdemeanors or felonies depending on the severity of the accident and lead to license suspension, fines, and even prison time.

The total number of all car accidents increased from 5.9 million in 2022 to 6.14 million in 2023, the most recent year for which National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data is available. But the number of traffic-related fatalities decreased across numerous categories, including in hit-and-run accidents; the incidence of the latter dropped from 2972 deaths in 2022 to 2872 deaths in 2023 [PDF].

The States with the Highest Rates of Fatal Hit-and-Runs

Using the NHTSA data, the private lender Montana Capital Car Title Loans ranked all 50 states based on scores derived from:

The total number of fatal hit-and-run crashes

The number of hit-and-run crashes per 100,000 people

The percentage of fatal hit-and-runs relative to the total number of crashes, fatal or otherwise.

According to NHTSA findings, car-loving California saw 457 fatal hit-and-run incidents in 2023, far more than the next four states in the rankings—Texas with 338, Florida with 246, and Arizona and Tennessee with 102 each. Here’s how the top 10 breaks down:

10 States with the Most Fatal Hit-and-Run Crashes in 2023

Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC BY-SA 4.0

The map changes a bit when we look at the number of fatal hit-and-runs per 100,000 people. This metric demonstrates which states are deadlier for drivers regardless of their total population:

10 States with the Most Fatal Hit-and-Runs per 100,000 People in 2023

Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC BY-SA 4.0

You Might Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The Deadliest States for Hit-and-Runs, Ranked

The state with the highest overall score was California with 95.87, followed by Arizona, Tennessee, Nevada, and Texas. The Golden State didn’t score highest in every category, though. Its number of fatal hit-and-runs per 100,000 people (1.15) was significantly lower than that of Tennessee (1.40) or Nevada (1.42). In contrast, New Mexico saw 41 fatal hit-and-runs among its 2 million residents, scored highest in the category with 1.92.

Nor does California have the highest number of fatal hit-and-runs relative to the state’s total number of crashes. At 12.26 percent, the state performed worse than Arizona (8.54 percent) and Tennessee (8.37 percent), but better than Nevada, where fatal hit-and-runs accounted for 13.39 percent of all crashes.

Here’s the complete rundown:

Rank State Total Fatal Hit-and-Runs Fatal Hit-and-Runs per 100K Hit-and-Run % of All Crashes Score 1 California 457 1.15 12.26 95.87 2 Arizona 102 1.33 8.54 87.03 3 Tennessee 102 1.40 8.37 87.03 4 Nevada 47 1.42 13.39 86.37 5 Texas 338 1.06 8.72 86.33 6 New Mexico 41 1.92 10.20 82.97 7 Florida 259 1.03 7.73 80.90 8 Louisiana 60 1.30 7.95 78.87 9 Illinois 101 0.79 8.84 78.17 10 Colorado 59 0.98 8.86 76.17

States with the Lowest Rates of Fatal Hit-and-Runs

The states with the lowest overall scores, meanwhile, all had five or fewer fatal hit-and-runs for 2023, and each had less than one fatality per 100,000 people.

10 States with the Lowest Total of Fatal Hit-and-Runs in 2023

Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC BY-SA 4.0

Maine and Iowa were the only two states that had no fatalities. Here’s the full account of their scores:

Rank State Total Fatal Hit-and-Runs Fatal Hit-and-Runs per 100K Hit-and-Run % of All Crashes Score 1 Iowa 0 N/A 0.00 N/A 2 Maine 0 N/A 0.00 N/A 3 Idaho 3 0.15 1.24 4.70 4 Vermont 1 0.15 1.59 5.40 5 Nebraska 5 0.25 2.43 11.53 6 West Virginia 5 0.28 2.15 12.20 7 North Dakota 3 0.37 3.13 12.87 8 Wyoming 3 0.51 2.48 15.60 9 South Dakota 4 0.43 3.13 16.27 10 New Hampshire 5 0.35 4.10 18.33

What to Do If You’re in a Hit-and-Run Accident

If you’re cruising through the U.S. and happen to fall victim to a (non-fatal) hit-and-run accident, AAA suggests the following steps:

Contact the police right away.

Write down all details you have of the perpetrator, such as the car brand, color, and license plate number.

Take time-stamped pictures of your car, the road, and weather conditions to potentially help you with your insurance claim.

If witnesses are available, write down their contact information and testimonies at the scene if possible.

Report the accident to your insurer.

Most importantly, don’t try to chase the car that hit you, even if you think you can catch up with them. It’s called hit-and-run for a reason.