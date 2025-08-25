The World’s 25 Most Stressful Intersections

Whether it’s a multi-lane roundabout or a spaghetti-like interchange, some road junctions seem purpose-built to test drivers’ nerves. A new survey of UK motorists reveals which intersections around the globe cause the most anxiety—and the results range from chaotic traffic circles to towering highway stacks.
The Top 3 Most Stressful Interchanges
Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
At the top of the list is Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which scored 56 out of 100 in stress. Despite lacking road markings or traffic lights, the junction somehow works—locals navigate using eye contact, horn taps, and an unspoken understanding. But if you're a visitor used to strict lane rules, it is utter pandemonium.
Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange // Los Angeles, California
In second place is Los Angeles’s Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange (51 points), a multi-layer highway knot that allows full directional access from every approach. Its sheer size and complexity make it one of the most daunting junctions in the U.S.
Arc de Triomphe Roundabout // Paris, France
Paris’s Arc de Triomphe Roundabout ties the Pregerson Interchange with 51 points. The roundabout is famous for its 12 converging avenues and the counterintuitive rule that gives priority to cars entering, not those already inside. Pedestrians trying to get to the monument at the center should avoid trying to cross and take the underpass instead.
Other Stressful Intersections Around the World
Rounding out the global top five are the Newark Airport Interchange in New Jersey (48 points) and Paris’s Place de la Bastille Roundabout (48 points). Other notable entries include Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing and Rome’s Piazza Venezia Roundabout.
In the UK, London’s Hanger Lane Gyratory ranks as the most stressful junction, scoring 44 out of 100. Ten entry and exit points, heavy traffic, and constant lane changes make it one of the capital’s most avoided spots. Swindon’s Magic Roundabout follows closely, with Norwich’s Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction in third.
The UK Top 10
- Hanger Lane Gyratory // London: 44/100
- Magic Roundabout // Swindon: 42/100
- Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction // Norwich: 40/100
- The Crooked Billet Interchange // Waltham Forest: 38/100
- Ynysforgan Roundabout // Swansea: 38/100
- Black Cat Roundabout // Bedfordshire: 38/100
- Larne Road Roundabout // Ballymena: 36/100
- Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout // Sheffield: 36/100
- Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction // Sunderland: 35/100
- Sheriffhall Roundabout // Edinburgh: 35
The Top 25 Most Stressful Intersections
Watch the videos above to see what it’s like to navigate through some of these junctions, and read on for the full list of hair-raising intersections below.
Rank
Junction
Stress Score (out of 100)
1
Meskel Square Roundabout, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
56
2
Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange, Los Angeles, California, USA
51
3
Arc de Triomphe Roundabout, Paris, France
51
4
Newark Airport Interchange, Newark, New Jersey, USA
48
5
Place de la Bastille Roundabout, Paris, France
48
6
Shibuya Crossing Intersection, Tokyo, Japan
47
7
Piazza Venezia Roundabout, Rome, Italy
45
8
Plaza de Cibeles Roundabout, Madrid, Spain
45
9
I-5/I-8 Interchange, San Diego, California, USA
45
10
Hanger Lane Gyratory, London, England, UK
44
11
Magic Roundabout, Swindon, England, UK
42
12
Five Points Intersection, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA
40
13
Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction, Norwich, England, UK
40
14
Central Motorway Junction (Spaghetti Junction), Auckland, New Zealand
40
15
Eastlink & Monash Freeway Intersection, Melbourne, Australia
39
16
Ynysforgan Roundabout, Swansea, Wales, UK
38
17
The Crooked Billet Interchange, Waltham Forest, England, UK
38
18
Black Cat Roundabout, Bedfordshire, England, UK
38
19
City Center Drive & Carmel Drive Junction, Carmel, Indiana, USA
36
20
Larne Road Roundabout, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, UK
36
21
Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout, Sheffield, England, UK
36
22
Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction, Sunderland, England, UK
35
23
Victoria / Edgeware Road intersection, Sydney, Australia
35
24
Sheriffhall Roundabout Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
35
25
Merriman Road & Bosman Road Intersection, Stellenbosch, South Africa
33
