The World’s 25 Most Stressful Intersections

Whether it’s a multi-lane roundabout or a spaghetti-like interchange, some road junctions seem purpose-built to test drivers’ nerves. A new survey of UK motorists reveals which intersections around the globe cause the most anxiety—and the results range from chaotic traffic circles to towering highway stacks.

The Top 3 Most Stressful Interchanges

Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

At the top of the list is Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which scored 56 out of 100 in stress. Despite lacking road markings or traffic lights, the junction somehow works—locals navigate using eye contact, horn taps, and an unspoken understanding. But if you're a visitor used to strict lane rules, it is utter pandemonium.

Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange // Los Angeles, California

In second place is Los Angeles’s Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange (51 points), a multi-layer highway knot that allows full directional access from every approach. Its sheer size and complexity make it one of the most daunting junctions in the U.S.

Arc de Triomphe Roundabout // Paris, France

Paris’s Arc de Triomphe Roundabout ties the Pregerson Interchange with 51 points. The roundabout is famous for its 12 converging avenues and the counterintuitive rule that gives priority to cars entering, not those already inside. Pedestrians trying to get to the monument at the center should avoid trying to cross and take the underpass instead.

You Might Also Like ...

Other Stressful Intersections Around the World

Rounding out the global top five are the Newark Airport Interchange in New Jersey (48 points) and Paris’s Place de la Bastille Roundabout (48 points). Other notable entries include Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing and Rome’s Piazza Venezia Roundabout.

In the UK, London’s Hanger Lane Gyratory ranks as the most stressful junction, scoring 44 out of 100. Ten entry and exit points, heavy traffic, and constant lane changes make it one of the capital’s most avoided spots. Swindon’s Magic Roundabout follows closely, with Norwich’s Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction in third.

The UK Top 10

Hanger Lane Gyratory // London: 44/100 Magic Roundabout // Swindon: 42/100 Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction // Norwich: 40/100 The Crooked Billet Interchange // Waltham Forest: 38/100 Ynysforgan Roundabout // Swansea: 38/100 Black Cat Roundabout // Bedfordshire: 38/100 Larne Road Roundabout // Ballymena: 36/100 Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout // Sheffield: 36/100 Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction // Sunderland: 35/100 Sheriffhall Roundabout // Edinburgh: 35

The Top 25 Most Stressful Intersections

There’s guaranteed to be stress if you drive on these roads. | mikroman6/GettyImages

Watch the videos above to see what it’s like to navigate through some of these junctions, and read on for the full list of hair-raising intersections below.

Rank Junction Stress Score (out of 100) 1 Meskel Square Roundabout, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 56 2 Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange, Los Angeles, California, USA 51 3 Arc de Triomphe Roundabout, Paris, France 51 4 Newark Airport Interchange, Newark, New Jersey, USA 48 5 Place de la Bastille Roundabout, Paris, France 48 6 Shibuya Crossing Intersection, Tokyo, Japan 47 7 Piazza Venezia Roundabout, Rome, Italy 45 8 Plaza de Cibeles Roundabout, Madrid, Spain 45 9 I-5/I-8 Interchange, San Diego, California, USA 45 10 Hanger Lane Gyratory, London, England, UK 44 11 Magic Roundabout, Swindon, England, UK 42 12 Five Points Intersection, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA 40 13 Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction, Norwich, England, UK 40 14 Central Motorway Junction (Spaghetti Junction), Auckland, New Zealand 40 15 Eastlink & Monash Freeway Intersection, Melbourne, Australia 39 16 Ynysforgan Roundabout, Swansea, Wales, UK 38 17 The Crooked Billet Interchange, Waltham Forest, England, UK 38 18 Black Cat Roundabout, Bedfordshire, England, UK 38 19 City Center Drive & Carmel Drive Junction, Carmel, Indiana, USA 36 20 Larne Road Roundabout, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, UK 36 21 Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout, Sheffield, England, UK 36 22 Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction, Sunderland, England, UK 35 23 Victoria / Edgeware Road intersection, Sydney, Australia 35 24 Sheriffhall Roundabout Edinburgh, Scotland, UK 35 25 Merriman Road & Bosman Road Intersection, Stellenbosch, South Africa 33

Read More About Roads: