Mental Floss

The World’s 25 Most Stressful Intersections

Trying to navigate these roads is likely to give you more than a few gray hairs.
ByAJ DiCosimo|
Buckle your seatbelts.
Buckle your seatbelts. | kiszon pascal/GettyImages

Whether it’s a multi-lane roundabout or a spaghetti-like interchange, some road junctions seem purpose-built to test drivers’ nerves. A new survey of UK motorists reveals which intersections around the globe cause the most anxiety—and the results range from chaotic traffic circles to towering highway stacks.

  1. The Top 3 Most Stressful Interchanges
  2. Other Stressful Intersections Around the World
  3. The Top 25 Most Stressful Intersections

The Top 3 Most Stressful Interchanges

Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

At the top of the list is Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which scored 56 out of 100 in stress. Despite lacking road markings or traffic lights, the junction somehow works—locals navigate using eye contact, horn taps, and an unspoken understanding. But if you're a visitor used to strict lane rules, it is utter pandemonium.

Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange // Los Angeles, California

In second place is Los Angeles’s Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange (51 points), a multi-layer highway knot that allows full directional access from every approach. Its sheer size and complexity make it one of the most daunting junctions in the U.S.

Arc de Triomphe Roundabout // Paris, France

Paris’s Arc de Triomphe Roundabout ties the Pregerson Interchange with 51 points. The roundabout is famous for its 12 converging avenues and the counterintuitive rule that gives priority to cars entering, not those already inside. Pedestrians trying to get to the monument at the center should avoid trying to cross and take the underpass instead.

You Might Also Like ...

Other Stressful Intersections Around the World

Rounding out the global top five are the Newark Airport Interchange in New Jersey (48 points) and Paris’s Place de la Bastille Roundabout (48 points). Other notable entries include Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing and Rome’s Piazza Venezia Roundabout.

In the UK, London’s Hanger Lane Gyratory ranks as the most stressful junction, scoring 44 out of 100. Ten entry and exit points, heavy traffic, and constant lane changes make it one of the capital’s most avoided spots. Swindon’s Magic Roundabout follows closely, with Norwich’s Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction in third.

The UK Top 10

  1. Hanger Lane Gyratory // London: 44/100
  2. Magic Roundabout // Swindon: 42/100
  3. Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction // Norwich: 40/100
  4. The Crooked Billet Interchange // Waltham Forest: 38/100
  5. Ynysforgan Roundabout // Swansea: 38/100
  6. Black Cat Roundabout // Bedfordshire: 38/100
  7. Larne Road Roundabout // Ballymena: 36/100
  8. Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout // Sheffield: 36/100
  9. Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction // Sunderland: 35/100
  10. Sheriffhall Roundabout // Edinburgh: 35

The Top 25 Most Stressful Intersections

Traffic jam from the driver's perspective
There’s guaranteed to be stress if you drive on these roads. | mikroman6/GettyImages

Watch the videos above to see what it’s like to navigate through some of these junctions, and read on for the full list of hair-raising intersections below.

Rank

Junction

Stress Score (out of 100)

1

Meskel Square Roundabout, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

56

2

Judge Harry Pregerson Interchange, Los Angeles, California, USA

51

3

Arc de Triomphe Roundabout, Paris, France

51

4

Newark Airport Interchange, Newark, New Jersey, USA

48

5

Place de la Bastille Roundabout, Paris, France

48

6

Shibuya Crossing Intersection, Tokyo, Japan

47

7

Piazza Venezia Roundabout, Rome, Italy

45

8

Plaza de Cibeles Roundabout, Madrid, Spain

45

9

I-5/I-8 Interchange, San Diego, California, USA

45

10

Hanger Lane Gyratory, London, England, UK

44

11

Magic Roundabout, Swindon, England, UK

42

12

Five Points Intersection, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

40

13

Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction, Norwich, England, UK

40

14

Central Motorway Junction (Spaghetti Junction), Auckland, New Zealand

40

15

Eastlink & Monash Freeway Intersection, Melbourne, Australia

39

16

Ynysforgan Roundabout, Swansea, Wales, UK

38

17

The Crooked Billet Interchange, Waltham Forest, England, UK

38

18

Black Cat Roundabout, Bedfordshire, England, UK

38

19

City Center Drive & Carmel Drive Junction, Carmel, Indiana, USA

36

20

Larne Road Roundabout, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, UK

36

21

Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout, Sheffield, England, UK

36

22

Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction, Sunderland, England, UK

35

23

Victoria / Edgeware Road intersection, Sydney, Australia

35

24

Sheriffhall Roundabout Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

35

25

Merriman Road & Bosman Road Intersection, Stellenbosch, South Africa

33

Read More About Roads: