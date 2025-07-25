10 of the Most Dangerous Road Trips in the U.S.

Before the local government improved its infrastructure in the 1990s, Yungas Road in Bolivia was better known as Death Road. That’s a fitting name for what’s considered one of the most dangerous in the world; roughly 300 people would succumb to its sharp bends, landslides, and other hazards each year. Though it’s less perilous these days, it still attracts tourists with a morbid curiosity and nerves of steel.

If you think there’s no equivalent road hazard in the United States, think again. Owing to geography, proximity to natural threats, or just plain reckless drivers, there are a number of road trips in the U.S. that can be calamitous if you’re not careful—and dangerous even if you are.

The Million Dollar Highway // Colorado

One of the many hairpin turns on the Million Dollar Highway. | Carolyn Hebbard/GettyImages

Part of U.S. Highway 550, the stretch known as the Million Dollar Highway boasts 25 miles of incredibly scenic views of the San Juan Mountains. The trade-off is the numerous hairpin turns combined with a steep grade of up to 8 percent. If you can stomach the cliffside shoulders without guardrails and occasional rockslides, it’s one of the most beautiful drives you could ever take. As for the name, there are several stories, but one apocryphal tale involves drivers who navigated it and then announced it would take $1 million before they ever tried it again.

Black Bear Pass // Colorado

The San Juan Mountains are also home to Black Bear Pass, another formidable stretch of road that local law enforcement would prefer casual drivers steer clear of entirely. Thanks to drop-offs, switchbacks (a zig-zag road up an incline), and inclement weather, vehicles can get stuck in remote areas with no way to receive immediate emergency assistance. The San Miguel County Sheriff once dubbed reckless drivers on Black Bear Pass “ass clowns.”

Tail of the Dragon // North Carolina/Tennessee

U.S. 129 is home to an 11-mile segment dubbed Tail of the Dragon, which gets its name from the nearly 320 curves along its path. Though popular among motorcycle enthusiasts, picking up too much speed on a road that undulating can be deadly, which is why both the North Carolina and Tennessee state highway patrols have issued public warnings about the drive. In 2020 and 2021, the Dragon saw 17 crashes on the North Carolina side and 165 on the Tennessee side.

Beartooth Highway // Montana/Wyoming

Beartooth Highway can be a tight fit. | Michael S. Lewis/GettyImages

Any road with bear in its name is probably going to be at least slightly sketchy, and part of U.S. Route 212, otherwise known as Beartooth, is no exception. The 68.7-mile stretch sits nearly 11,000 feet above sea level with a snug single lane in either direction, making for a tight drive. It used to be much worse: According to Car and Driver, the pre-guardrail era of Beartooth sometimes saw drivers steer into the opposite lane just to get away from the steep drop-offs on the shoulder.

Schuylkill Expressway // Pennsylvania

This 42-mile highway connects Philadelphia to the suburbs. As you might expect, traffic is heavily congested. But that’s not the only problem with Schuylkill, which Philadelphia Magazine once dubbed “the toughest commute in America.” Ongoing construction, wildlife, potholes, and erratic drivers all contribute to a dangerous drive.

That, coupled with its narrow width and lack of shoulder space, has made it notorious in the northeast. To address the issue, the state’s Department of Transportation recently installed variable speed limit signs and estimated commute times in the hopes of slowing traffic in problem areas. In 2024, the DOT reported a 22 percent decrease in accidents.

Death Valley National Park // California/Nevada

Death Valley is no place for a breakdown. | Carlos Fernandez/GettyImages

The scorching heat of Death Valley can threaten visitors at virtually any time: In 2024, the area reached 125°F for nine consecutive days. (The peak that summer was 129.2°F.) But that kind of extreme weather takes on a new dimension when one is driving a vehicle through some of the more desolate back roads where cell phone coverage is not available in most areas. If things go south, AAA won’t be along to help you.

To make matters worse, the heat may actually make it more likely for cars to malfunction. There have been multiple reports of vehicles being stranded or crashing as a result of overheated brakes.

According to the National Park Service, those who break down in Death Valley should stay with their car in the hope someone else will come along. If not, it’s time to start walking—preferably after sundown—with plenty of water. And be mindful of taking shelter in an abandoned mine, which could contain toxic gases.

Road to Hana // Hawaii

The beautiful-but-tricky Road to Hana in Hawaii. | Shobeir Ansari/GettyImages

Hawaii might be the closest thing the country has to paradise, but that serene mood doesn’t extend to every square mile. The Road to Hana, a.k.a. Hana Highway in Maui, boasts 65 miles of blind curves, switchbacks, and more than a few drop-offs nearly a half-mile high. Worse, tourists that aren’t used to the terrain often slow down traffic, causing congestion. You can navigate the road, but at least one advocacy group—the Hana Highway Regulation—strongly encourages tourists to use the services of a tour operator.

Saddle Road // Hawaii

Saddle Road can be perilous. | JTSorrell/GettyImages

The Road to Hana might be a tourist trap, but other parts of Hawaii present a danger beyond directionless drivers. Saddle Road, a 50-mile route that connects Waimea and Hilo, runs between the twin volcanic peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa—the latter being the world’s largest active volcano. When one erupts, the contents they spew can come treacherously close to the road. In 2022, lava was reported to be within just 2 miles of the pavement. Even if active volcanoes aren’t gurgling, you can still run into trouble courtesy of fog, ambling goats, or both.

Blue Ridge Parkway // North Carolina/Virginia

Blue Ridge Parkway can surprise drivers with sudden, steep declines. | Peter Unger/GettyImages

Blue Ridge Parkway might be the most compelling blend of scenic and dangerous. The National Park Service notes it’s been nicknamed “America’s Most Scenic Drive,” with plenty of wildlife and flowers to observe. But it’s also home to approximately 200 motor vehicle accidents annually. One big problem: The road can introduce steep declines quickly, meaning drivers can find themselves accelerating without warning. The NPS also states that those spectacular sights can prove distracting. Their motto: “Enjoy the view. Watch the road.”

Interstate 4 // Florida

Florida’s Interstate 4 is a white-knuckle ride. | Glowimages/GettyImages

If you want stunning statistics, Florida’s I-4 is hard to top. The 132-mile stretch of highway between Tampa and Daytona Beach averages 34 fatalities per 100 miles. Per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, that makes it the deadliest in the country. A key reason for the danger isn’t terrain or cliffs: It’s the influx of tourism via nearby Orlando, which means plenty of drivers are unfamiliar with the layout.

