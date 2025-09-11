12 of the Best Fall Foliage Hikes in the U.S.—From Alaska to Tennessee

Fall is when nature puts on her best show, and these trails are your front row seat to it. The ultimate goal of leaf-peeping season is fairly simple: walk somewhere beautiful and stare at trees until your eyes water and your feet start to go numb. But the opportunities are endless. You’ll find jaw-dropping fall colors in places you’d never expect (yes, even the South), and those crowds that clogged up summer routes will have largely retreated to pumpkin patches and football games.

To narrow things down, we curated this list of hiking trails that promise fall foliage-filled panoramas worthy of your Instagram grid. Whether you’re chasing summit views, waterfalls, or just a quiet hour in the woods with your thoughts and a thermos of hot cocoa, these are the best U.S. hikes to catch fall at its flashiest.

Beehive Loop // Acadia National Park, Maine

Image by Michael Rickard/GettyImages

The Beehive is a short but heart-pounding 1.4-mile loop that climbs steep granite ledges with iron rungs and big payoffs: sweeping views of gold and crimson canopies nestled beside the Atlantic Ocean. Best hiked in mid-October, it’s not for the faint of heart; arrive early, wear real boots, and watch out for slippery-when-wet rock faces.

Crater Lake Trail // Aspen, Colorado

Ron and Patty Thomas/GettyImages

Aspen’s charm goes far beyond its celeb-studded ski village. Its real draw? The iconic Maroon Bells—twin 14,000-foot giants towering over White River National Forest, surrounded by trails that cater to every flavor of outdoor lover. The Crater Lake Trail is a favorite: the loop challenges you with steep climbs and rewards you with miles of golden aspens during fall months.

Hawksbill Crag Trail // Ozark-St. Francis National Forest, Arkansas

Mark Stevens / 500px/GettyImages

A true Arkansas icon, Hawksbill Crag (also known as Whitaker Point) is one of the state’s most photographed and beloved fall destinations. The 2.7-mile round-trip hike leads to a dramatic rocky outcrop with mind-blowing views of the Ozark forest, which turns into a patchwork of reds, yellows, and deep greens in October. It’s a local favorite year-round, but fall is when it really shines.

Sunset Ridge Trail // Underhill State Park, Vermont

Westend61/GettyImages

This scenic hike offers a quintessential Vermont experience—think winding country roads, misty streams, and postcard-perfect covered bridges on the way in. Once you climb above the treeline, the trail reveals a tapestry of fall colors with Lake Champlain glowing on the horizon.

The Bellows Pipe Trail // Mount Greylock State Reservation, Massachusetts

Piriya Photography/GettyImages

Rising 3491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point in Massachusetts—and a longtime muse for writers like Thoreau and Hawthorne. Hike the Bellows Pipe Trail to the summit, where fall color floods the hills in every direction and views stretch from Vermont to the Catskills.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Mount Lafayette and Franconia Ridge Trail Loop // White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire

Cappi Thompson/GettyImages

This popular 9.1-mile loop delivers some of New England’s most breathtaking fall foliage photo ops, typically at their best in mid-October. The trail summits Mount Lafayette, Mount Lincoln, and Little Haystack, weaving past waterfalls and rugged ridges before descending from Lafayette. Be ready for rapidly changing weather, rocky terrain, and crowds during peak season.

Indian Head // Adirondack Mountain Reserve, New York

benedek/GettyImages

Widely considered one of the best fall treks not just in the Adirondacks, but possibly the entire country, Indian Head definitely lives up to the hype. The 10.8-mile round-trip trail gains about 2000 feet in elevation, though much of the first half follows a gentle road through private land. Be sure to check the weather—and your permits—before heading out.

Whiteside Mountain Trail // Nantahala National Forest, North Carolina

World Trek Photography / 500px/GettyImages

For dazzling fall colors on Whiteside Mountain, hit the trail in early to mid-October when the high-elevation leaves are at their peak. This quick 2-mile loop skirts the mountain’s northern edge and ridge, rewarding hikers with stunning views and plenty of photo ops.

Alum Cave Trail // Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Troy Harrison/GettyImages

Perched on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the Great Smoky Mountains explode with fall colors that impress even seasoned mountain hikers. The climb to Mount LeConte’s 6593-foot summit takes most of the day, and hiking through Alum Cave—a bluff, not a real cave—adds a unique highlight to the journey.

Little Stony Man Loop // Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Jay Dickman/GettyImages

Tackle a scenic 3.4-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail on the Little Stony Man hike—a perfect outing for casual walkers in it for the pictures. At 4011 feet, the park’s second-highest peak treats you to glimpses of the iconic Skyline Drive winding through the Blue Ridge Mountains on your way back.

Lakeshore Trail // Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan

Ali Majdfar/GettyImages

Fall transforms this Upper Peninsula treasure into a vibrant autumnal painting that touches Lake Superior’s cliffs and turquoise waters. Hike miles of trails, camp under the stars at backcountry sites like Chapel Beach, or explore by kayak—it’s a choose-your-own-adventure-style foliage quest.

Dyke Trail // Kebler Pass, Colorado

Piriya Photography/GettyImages

Kebler Pass is famous for housing Colorado’s largest aspen grove—a sprawling sea of gold that arrives with the cooler weather. This 13.7-mile loop winds through it, tracing the rocky ridge that gives the pass its name and drawing hikers and photographers eager to soak up the spectacle.