The 10 Most Underrated UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Europe

You may be familiar with some of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the U.S., from various national parks to New York’s Statue of Liberty. However, Europe also has its fair share of culturally significant sites. Some popular destinations include Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway and Carcassonne, France. If you’re more interested in seeing attractions that are off the beaten path on your next European excursion, check out this list of the most underrated UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the continent.

To find Europes best hidden gems, Emerald Cruises analyzed positive Google Maps reviews of every cultural and natural destination recognized by UNESCO. Analysts then determined each place’s popularity based on its average monthly search volume according to Google Search data. Taking all of this into consideration, they gave each location a score of 1 to 100, with 100 representing the perfect balance of low popularity and positive reactions among the tourists who did make the trek to see it. Finally, they ranked the sites based on their scores.

According to Emerald Cruises, the Prehistoric Pile Dwellings around the Alps are at the top of the hidden gems list. The landmark dates back to sometime between 5000 and 500 BCE, and it only has 20 average monthly searches on Google. It’s earned a passionate fanbase, however; 117 online reviews mention its beauty. The area itself is enormous, with 111 small smaller sites spanning six countries: Switzerland, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Slovenia.

Next on the list is the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch site in Switzerland. It encompasses the most glaciated area in the European Alps and the largest glacier in Eurasia. It’s also among the most highly-searched places on the list, with 5400 monthly inquiries.

Cliff of Cape Roca in Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, Portugal | Valentina Labinaz/GettyImages

Rounding out the top three is Portugal’s Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. The Cabo da Roca cliffs there reach 100 meters (328.084 feet), providing magnificent views.

Here’s the full list of hidden gem UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Europe:

Prehistoric Pile Dwellings Around the Alps // Switzerland Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch // Switzerland Sintra-Cascais Natural Park // Portugal Jostedalsbreen National Park // Norway Teide National Park // Spain Thingvellir National Park // Iceland Lauterbrunnen Valley // Switzerland Donana National Park // Spain Picos de Europa National Park // Spain Plitvice Lakes National Park // Croatia

