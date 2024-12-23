America’s Most Popular International Travel Destinations in 2024, Mapped

Were you lucky enough to get away on vacation sometime this year? With the year now coming to an end, international travel communications app Nomad analyzed state-by-state data from some 50,000 customers based in the United States to uncover America’s most popular international travel destinations for 2024—and the analysis has produced some surprising findings.

Using SIM access data and overseas purchase locations for thousands of U.S. Nomad users who traveled abroad between January and November, the analysis found that in half of the United States, the most popular overseas destination was the United Kingdom. In fact, the UK comfortably came out on top in 25 states, including New York, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

In fact, the United Kingdom was so dominant in the analysis that only one other country in all of Europe took a top spot in one of the United States: Italy was the top overseas destination for travelers in South Dakota alone.

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of Nomad

Coming in second was Canada, which was the most popular international destination in a total of 13 states, including Arkansas, Virginia, and New Hampshire. Plotting the data state by state on a map of the United States showed that most of the states opting for America’s northern neighbor were clustered along the north of the border—among them Washington, Montana, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, and Maine.

Rounding out the top three was Japan, which came out on top in a total of eight states overall—among them the Pacific coast states of Alaska, California, and Oregon, along with Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, and West Virginia.

The only other overseas nation to place first was Indonesia. The world’s fourth-most populous country was the most popular international destination in a trio of states: Alabama, Kansas, and Mississippi. With destinations and resorts such as Bali and Lombok proving increasingly popular among westerners, there could be potential for Indonesia to claim the top spot in more states in 2025.

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of Nomad

For more results like these—as well as a little more on how the study was conducted and how exactly the overseas travel data was collated and analyzed—head across to the Nomad blog here.

Discover More Fun Maps: