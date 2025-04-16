Rare Video Shows a Colossal Squid Swimming in the Deep Ocean

You may have heard of the giant squid, a massive underwater creature known to grow up to about 43 feet. In 2006, Japanese scientists captured a young female of the species on camera for the first time. Now, we have first-of-its-kind footage of the animal’s heavier relative, the colossal squid.

According to Live Science, scientists aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute‘s research vessel Falkor spotted a young colossal squid near the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. Researchers recorded the sea creature—a mere 11.8 inches long—swaying its tentacles 1968 feet beneath the surface with SuBastian, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). A statement from the Schmidt Ocean Institute shares that scientists knew it was a colossal squid because of the species’ distinctive hooks on the middle of their tentacles. You can see it for yourself in the video above.

This is the first time the colossal squid has been caught on video in its natural habitat—and it only took 100 years since its identification. Dr. Kat Bolstad of the Auckland University of Technology told the Schmidt Ocean Institute that they typically turn up as prey remains in whales and sea birds or as predators caught in fishing nets. Previously, fishermen have filmed dying mature colossal squids, but never a live one in the depths of the ocean.

While this young colossal squid still has a long way to go, it may one day grow heavier than even the giant squid. Scientific American shares that while giant squids reach 43 feet and 600 pounds, colossal ones are much stockier, reaching over 1000 pounds and around 23 feet. They are the heaviest known invertebrates on the planet, per the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s statement.

Earlier this year, a different expedition on the same ship recorded a glacial glass squid in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, another squid that hadn’t appeared on camera until recently.

