When the Smithsonian’s National Zoo Gave Its Animals Musical Instruments

Zoos are responsible for more than keeping enclosures clean and animals well-fed. Tending to their residents’ mental health is just as important. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo took a creative approach to this in 2017 when zookeepers gave animals musical instruments.

The video above features several unlikely musicians, including a sloth bear playing a harmonica, otters playing an electric piano, and an orangutan playing the xylophone. The Washington, D.C., zoo wasn’t trying to discover the next keyboard cat. As Scripps News (formerly Newsy) reported at the time, the goal was enrichment, a practice in which zookeepers introduce new forms of mental stimulation to animals. Such objects don’t have to be limited to instruments. Toys, food, and even recycled Christmas trees can be used as entertainment. The idea is to give the animals a mental challenge or exercise and sharpen skills that aren’t necessarily used in zoo settings.

It might be hard to believe that a sloth bear can stimulate her mind by playing the harmonica, but enrichment has proven benefits. The activities have been shown to reduce the likelihood of repetitive behaviors, such as pacing or swimming in circles, according to Scripps. A study from 2011 published in the Journal of Animal Science found that environmental enrichment reduced stress-related behavior in captive animals. Additionally, enrichment had a therapeutic, anxiety-relieving effect. The specific benefits include boredom prevention, improved problem-solving skills, and increased confidence.

At the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, animal care teams provide at least five types of enrichment—foraging, exploration, cognitive, sensory, and tool use, depending on the species—to enhance an animal’s surroundings and encourage natural behaviors. You can learn more about their approach on their website. And if you’re interested in hearing more nonhuman musicians, check out this mushroom playing a keyboard through electronic sensors.

