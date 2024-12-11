This Wearable Smart Device Is Designed to Analyze the Nutrition of Your Diet

Changing your eating habits comes with some unexpected hurdles. If you want to track the nutritional content of your diet, you first need to find the self-discipline to keep a food diary. A new food logger called The Drop is designed to make the process easier.

According to New Atlas, the device—which is currently raising funds on Kickstarter—aims to be the first automated wearable nutrition tracker on the market. The teardrop-shaped machine records what you eat and automatically syncs the nutritional information to an app. More specifically, The Drop uses a 4K Smart AI camera to analyze everything you ingest.

It’s designed to work like this: Once the chip detects food, an LED light will turn on, and the machine will record the items. AI analyzes images of the meal and identifies the foods, then cross-references the pictures with existing nutritional information to translate it into calories, protein, carbs, and fats. But The Drop isn’t just a food tracker. The subscription-free companion app suggests meal plans, recipes, and workout routines based on your data. The Drop is an evolution of Rex.Fit’s app Nutribot, which determines the nutritional profiles of food items via photos or recipes. Its manufacturer says the new portable device is 92 percent accurate, but it will only be as good as the images its AI is trained on. One wonders how it might determine whether the user is sipping a regular Coke or zero-sugar version.

One downside is that you need to be wearing it at all times (or at least when you’re eating) to get a clear snapshot of your diet. Fortunately, it’s a compact device— about 0.97 ounces—with a necklace strap and a magnetic clasp for attaching to clothing. There’s no need to buy a special charger for The Drop since it’s compatible with the standard USB-C charging ports found in most mobile devices. Frequent charging is also unnecessary thanks to the gadget’s 16-hour battery life.

Three colors are available: matte black, metallic blue, and gold. One device is $199, while a twin pack is $349. U.S. and Canadian buyers can get the item with free shipping and no customs fees, while people in other regions may pay $10 to $50 in additional expenses. Customers will have to sit tight until The Drop arrives; though the crowdfunding campaign has already exceeded its $8600 goal, delivery isn’t expected until October 2025. Check out The Drop’s Kickstarter page for more information.

