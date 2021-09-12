When Should You Send Christmas Cards?

For many, sending cards out for Christmas is a cherished annual tradition. For others, it can be a source of stress amid the holiday rush.

You may even wonder when the optimal time is to impart your best wishes for a cheerful season. From what you should say to what to do if you think it might be too late to send one, everything you need to know about Christmas card etiquette is down below to hopefully make the process smoother and more meaningful.

The Best Time to Mail Christmas Cards

It’s not just when your recipient gets a Christmas card that matters—it’s also how long they get to enjoy it and show it off to other loved ones. As a good rule of thumb, the earlier you send one out, the better.

Jennifer Hunt, owner of a Birmingham, Alabama-based stationery company, recently told Southern Living that the first week of December is usually considered the ideal time to send a Christmas card. Why? Because this gives your recipients plenty of time to enjoy the cards throughout the season. But this doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to start the process.

In fact, to avoid the holiday chaos altogether, Hunt recommends starting the card-sending process as early as October, which allows ample time for selecting cards, taking family photos, and addressing envelopes. Still, Hunt—and other etiquette experts—recommend waiting until after Thanksgiving to put cards in the mail.

How Late is Too Late to Send Christmas Cards?

In the lead-up to the holidays, it’s pretty easy to get swamped with other things, especially if you have kids at home or you’re traveling to visit extended family and other loved ones.

Even if you do want to send out a bunch of thoughtful cards, time might get away from you. If you’re sending things via the United States Postal Service (USPS), keep these cut-off dates in mind if you want something to arrive by December 25, 2024:

U.S. Domestic Mail Class Mail By USPS Ground Advantage Dec. 18 First-Class Mail Dec. 18 Priority Mail Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express Dec. 21

Those dates listed above apply to deliveries throughout most of the U.S., but if you’re trying to send something to Hawaii or Alaska this holiday season, the cut-off dates for 2024 slightly differ.

State USPS Ground Advantage First-Class Mail Priority Mail Priority Mail Express Alaska Dec. 16 Dec. 18 Dec. 19 Dec. 20 Hawaii Dec. 16 Dec. 18 Dec. 19 Dec. 20

But beyond mailing deadlines, what if you just straight-up forget? Experts say to not stress it too much. Hunt claims that receiving cards all the way up to Christmas Eve is still totally acceptable. Etiquette expert Sydney Dunn echoes this sentiment and recommends getting cards out “ASAP but BLTN” (meaning, as soon as possible but better late than never).

For those sending cards later in December, consider jotting down a little extra message within the card, just acknowledging the delay. Both Hunt and Dunn also highlight the importance of personalization in making Christmas cards genuinely memorable. Plus, adding a handwritten signature from each family member can infuse the card with added warmth and personality.

