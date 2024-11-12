Why Do Cats Cover Their Faces While Sleeping?

Cats are pros at relaxing. They spend almost two-thirds of their lives asleep. If you’ve ever noticed your feline friend covering their face as they nap, you may have wondered why. It turns out the action makes it easier for them to catch some Z’s.

Though domestic pets usually don’t have to stress about killing prey, house cats are hardwired to conserve energy for hunting. According to experts, covering their faces helps them fall asleep in several ways.

Many pet experts believe cats cover their eyes to block out sunlight. Felines usually seek sunny spots for naps, but the glare can irritate their sensitive eyes and prevent them from getting sleep. By covering their faces they manufacture a dark environment for themselves, making it easier to doze off.

Cats may also try to stay warm and retain body heat by curling up tight. Certified cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt explained to Woman’s World, “Curling up into a ball, tail wrapping, and face covering all help them conserve body temperature.”

Pet food brand Canidae explains that cats often cover their faces while sleeping for security. They know their faces are vulnerable, so covering them is a way to feel safe. Their whiskers are especially sensitive, helping felines sense parts of their environment they may not see or feel otherwise. Therefore, felines might shield their faces from things that can touch the follicles and cause sensory overload. If there is no good place to bury their faces, they may use their paws instead. It’s also possible that cats like sleeping this way simply because it’s comfortable, similar to a person scrunching into the fetal position in bed.

The last—and possibly funniest— reason is that cats may fall asleep in this position while grooming. Sometimes, they’ll lick their paws and wipe them across their faces to clean themselves. Doing this may tucker them out and cause them to nod off on the job.

Read More About Cats: