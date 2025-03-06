Why Do People Freeze Wedding Cake?

Sneak a peek into a newly married couple’s freezer, and you may just find a bit of cake tucked carefully in the back. It isn’t unusual for people to save a portion of their wedding cake to enjoy at a later date. But why exactly do many afford precious freezer space for this specific treat?

The tradition began in the 19th century. Back then, newlyweds would save the top layer of their wedding cake so it could be passed out at their first child’s christening. The cake in question was typically a fruit cake—a type of dessert known for lasting quite a long time.

Like many wedding traditions, the practice of saving some cake from the big day evolved over time, with couples nowadays enjoying it on their first wedding anniversary rather than at their child’s christening. The cakes themselves have changed, too: It’s rare to see fruitcake taking center stage at the dessert table, as many people now opt for modern favorites like vanilla or chocolate. These sweets, unfortunately, don’t keep as well as fruitcake does—which is why people have now turned to sticking their wedding cakes in the freezer.

How to Preserve Your Wedding Cake

To freeze your wedding cake properly, you’ll have to begin before it’s even made. Let your baker know you plan to preserve part of it; this way, they’ll know to avoid any ingredients or decorative elements that won’t freeze well.

Don’t immediately pop the parts you’re saving—whether it’s the whole top tier or just a couple of slices—into the freezer after the wedding. Let it chill in the fridge so everything has time to harden, then thoroughly and tightly cover it with plastic wrap (pastry specialist Leslie Hollander told the New York Times she suggests wrapping it six times). Put the wrapped cake in a sealed bag with the air squeezed out, then place it toward the back of the freezer. You can even place an upside-down freezer-safe container on top of it to shield it from getting battered.

Don’t expect to pull your cake out of the freezer and eat it immediately when your first anniversary rolls around. Defrosting it will take a bit of time. You’ll first need to remove it from the freezer and take it out of its bag and plastic wrap. Place it in the fridge to thaw; you can put the upside-down container back over it for some extra protection. Once the cake has thawed in the fridge, let it sit at room temperature for a few hours before tucking in.

Is frozen wedding cake actually good after a year?

Just because one can do something doesn’t always mean that one should. In general, frozen cake has a three-month limit before it becomes more susceptible to freezer burn. In fact, there are some who recommend not eating certain types of frozen cake after even a single month, especially if it contains fruit or cream.

But the general consensus is that a well-wrapped, properly preserved wedding cake should still be safe to snack on one year later. You may wind up dealing with some freezer burn, but that won’t make it any less safe to eat. You just might want to lower your expectations—the taste and texture of a year-old wedding cake may not be as good as it was on the day you said “I do.”

