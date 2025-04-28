Why Is It Called a “Duffel Bag”?

Whether you’re going away for a weekend or smuggling illicit goods in and out of the country, at some point, you’ve probably grabbed a duffel bag. These cylindrical totes are typically made of heavy-duty canvas or some other durable material and make for a more portable packing solution than conventional luggage.

But why is it known as a duffel bag?

The History of Duffel Bags

The history of duffel bags begins with duffel, a thick woolen cloth named after the town that produced it in Antwerp, Belgium, circa the 15th century. The material was used for a variety of goods that needed to stand up to wear, making it an easy choice for storage, clothing, and work applications. There were duffel coats, duffel blankets, duffel parkas, and, eventually, duffel bags. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, duffel came into English from Dutch in the 1600s, and the first printed use of duffel bag dates to 1768, when a newspaper called the Public Advertiser printed an ad featuring “an old green duffil [sic] bag.”

Men on the HMS ‘Sturgeon’ in duffel coats, 1896. | Print Collector/GettyImages

Early on, duffle bags were more like a duffel pouch tied at the top, and it’s likely they were often used by sailors. It was easy to see the appeal of a bag that could be filled to the brim when needed or easily collapsed and tucked away when it wasn’t, so it’s no surprise that in the late 1800s, the duffel was adopted by militaries in the U.S. and abroad as part of a serviceman’s assigned gear. Duffels would eventually evolve from their early laundry bag aesthetic to a bag that was oblong, zippered, and able to stand freely by World War II.

The term duffel bag began to gain popularity in the early 20th century, a trend that continued when soldiers returned home and brought their duffel bags with them. Usage of the term began to tick up in the 1950s and increased each decade as more people considered it synonymous with a rugged and practical solution to transporting clothes and goods. (The word also sometimes referred to the contents of a bag rather than the bag itself. If, for example, you left your bag open and the clothes inside spilled on the floor, someone might say that you “dropped your duffel.”)

Come the 1980s, it was common to see mentions of duffel bags in the press—but not for back-to-school sales. Cocaine dealers often utilized the bags to heft their valuable kilos. In 1985, the bags were confirmed not to be animal-proof: Some cocaine that was tossed out of a drug-smuggling plane over Georgia was discovered by a bear and ingested, a tale that loosely inspired the 2023 movie Cocaine Bear.

What’s the Difference Between a Duffel Bag and a Gym Bag?

Some people use duffel bag and gym bag interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same. While duffels are usually made from heavy materials, gym bags are often made with lighter synthetics for easier air movement. A gym bag may also have pockets for shoes or supplements. Duffels are typically larger than gym bags, which carry lighter workout clothes.

Duffel Bag vs. Ditty Bag

A duffel bag may also be confused for a ditty bag, but as with a gym bag, there are significant differences. A ditty bag—which dates to the 1860s—is a smaller tote that was originally meant for a sailor’s smaller possessions, like grooming or sewing supplies. And in the 20th century, volunteers called care packages sent to troops in Vietnam “ditty bags.” These days, you might use one in your purse or while traveling to keep smaller items in one spot rather than floating around loose in your bag.

If you’re unsure about what category your bag falls into, you should consider whether your bag is cylindrical, sturdy, and able to be slung across the shoulders. If it checks those boxes, you can probably declare it a duffel. And if it’s well made, it’s possible it could last for quite a long time. In 1944, an American soldier named William Kadar lost his duffel while stationed during World War II. In 2013, it was returned to him after being found in France, hardly worse for wear.

Get Answers to More Big Questions: