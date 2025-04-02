Why Crouching During a Lightning Storm Is Probably a Bad Idea

The odds of getting struck by lightning are fairly low—less than one in a million over a person’s lifetime—but that’s still not a reason to tempt fate. Heading indoors during a lightning storm is the best option. Some people, however, may find themselves stuck in an open space when bad weather hits, and common wisdom has it that they should crouch down low to the ground to avoid being struck.

As lightning safety strategies go, it’s a pretty poor one. Popular Science points out that crouching in place—knees bent, torso curled, and hands over your head—simply extends the time one is outdoors, which only increases the risk of misfortune. The better plan is to seek shelter as soon as possible.

Why You Shouldn’t Crouch During a Lightning Storm

Crouching was once thought to be an advisable option for people who can’t immediately seek shelter during a thunderstorm. Experts suggested it as last resort technique only to be used when a strike could be imminent. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still recommends crouching if one is stuck outdoors, and so does the U.S. Forest Service.

However, guidance from the National Weather Service changed in 2008, when they stopped endorsing the practice: Research had found no discernible benefit. The current NWS position is that if you’re outdoors during a lightning storm, you’re at risk no matter what, so seeking shelter is the best use of your time.

“The crouch simply doesn’t provide a significant level of protection,” read an NWS statement at the time. “Whether you’re standing or in the crouch position, if a lightning channel approaches from directly overhead (or very nearly so), you’re very likely to be struck and either killed or injured by the lightning strike.”

The NWS went on to say that the crouch might lead to a false sense of security and promote the misconception that there are reliable warning signs preceding a lightning strike. (While one’s hair can stand on its end due to the static electricity, that’s not a guarantee.)

Not something you want to see over your head. | Landscapes, Seascapes, Jewellery & Action Photographer/GettyImages

What to Do Instead to Protect Yourself From Lightning

Instead, the NWS endorses prevention. If you’re going to be outdoors, know what the forecast calls for and know where you can seek shelter in a building or vehicle if a storm approaches. If you have no choice but to be outside, be aware that the crouch doesn’t really provide a safe harbor.

The best you can do is to avoid tall objects and not shelter under trees, which can attract lightning. If you’re in a group, stand far apart in case one of you is struck: Those who are unaffected can help those who are injured.

While being indoors is still the safest choice, that’s not exactly the same as being safe. According to the CDC, one-third of strikes occur indoors. The old advice about not showering during a thunderstorm is accurate. Lightning can strike plumbing supply lines and carry electrical current through a house. You should avoid washing your hands or doing dishes for the same reason. There’s a chance—albeit a small one—that you could be jolted.

Get More Tips on How to Live Smarter: