The World Cheese Awards’s No.1 Cheddar Might Be at a Grocery Store Near You

Opinions on cheese can run strong, with some satisfied with processed and plastic-wrapped slices and others opting for wheels aged in underground bunkers. Rarely is the world’s best cheese found sitting alongside Kraft singles. But depending on where you live, you might be able to score what’s being trumpeted as the best cheddar on the planet at a supermarket near you.

According to Food & Wine, the World Cheese Awards—which recently wrapped up in Portugal—declared Maker’s Reserve 2014 Extra Sharp White Cheddar from Oregon cheesemaker co-op Tillamook the superior cheddar. The cheese, which is part of a line that’s aged 10 years and released annually, is said to contain hints of brown butter and caramel. Tillamook described it as having a “bright, flaky texture with surprising sweet custard flavors…. pleasantly acidic flavors of fresh berries and grapefruit balanced by hints of brioche.”

Tillamook's Maker's Reserve 2014 cheddar cheese. | Tillamook

That’s a lot of flavor for one cheese, but it apparently works to great effect. “Our Maker’s Reserve Cheddars are truly special and reflect the all-important factor of time,” Jill Allen of Tillamook said in a statement. “Our aging process transforms the cheese into an unforgettable tasting experience. The recognition of our 2014 Maker's Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar as the Best Cheddar in the World is an incredible honor and a true reflection of our company's commitment to making extraordinary dairy.”

You may be able to find its Maker’s Reserve 2014 at a local store because Tillamook distributes to grocery retailers nationally. (You can use their where-to-buy tool and plug in your zip code to find out.) The cheese is also available for sale on the Tillamook website, where an 8-ounce block will run you $26.

The World Cheese Awards had 244 judges from different countries assess the merits of various cheeses anonymously. (Judges don’t know who made the cheese while sampling.) The 2024 edition of the awards included 4786 cheeses. The overall winner was Queijo de Ovelha Amanteigado, a cheese made from ewe milk in Portugal. There don’t appear to be any World Cracker Awards, so if you sample any of this year’s winning cheeses, you may have to settle for serving them with Triscuits.

