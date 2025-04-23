The 10 Most Pet-Friendly Cities Around the World

Planning a trip is stressful enough, but researching pet-friendly destinations can make the process even more taxing. Owners must consider many things when traveling with pets, such as safety and ways to keep them entertained. To make matters a little easier, the travel insurance company InsureMyTrip recently determined the most pet-friendly cities worldwide.

To compile this list, the site looked at cities with high visitor counts in 2024 and recommended safety precautions from the U.S. government. InsureMyTrip accounted for many factors, including weather, green space, accessibility to pet-friendly hotels, and pet-friendly activities. Each city was given an overall score between 0 and 10, with 10 representing the best conditions for pets.

The Most Pet-Friendly Cities Around the World, Mapped

Now you have no excuse to leave your pet at home. | InsureMyTrip

According to the report, Ottawa, Canada, is the best city for traveling with your furry friend, receiving a 6.87 out of 10. It boasts one of the highest pet hospital ratings, with 4.55 out of 5 stars, as well as 50 hotels that accommodate animals.

Rome in Italy (6.21) obtained second place on the list. The location has the highest number of pet-friendly hotels—3270, to be exact. Austria’s capital, Vienna, is the third-best pet-friendly place, scoring 5.67. Austria has one of the top scores on the Animal Protection Index, which ranks countries based on their legislation and policies for animal welfare.

You can find the rest of the top-rated travel destinations for pets and their owners below:

The 10 Best Cities for Traveling With Pets

Ottawa, Canada Rome, Italy Vienna, Austria Dodoma, Tanzania Warsaw, Poland Brasilia, Brazil Manila, Philippines New Delhi, India Berlin, Germany Bucharest, Romania

Ensuring the journey goes smoothly for your pet is just as important as considering the destination. Dr. Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, told Mental Floss that travelers should always pack their pet’s paperwork, including a current health certificate with an accredited vet’s signature and any other documents the airline may need.

Read More About Pets: