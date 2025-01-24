The 10 Most Turbulent Flight Paths in the World

Air travel remains the safest form of travel there is (and, according to one recent report by researchers at MIT, is reportedly getting safer). But no matter how safe the journey as a whole might be, there’s often a little turbulence en route to disrupt even the shortest or most uneventful of flights—and new research has uncovered the most turbulent flight paths in the United States and around the world.

Turbulence-tracking website Turbli uses up-to-date meteorological data to forecast and record in-flight turbulence, giving nervous flyers an opportunity to check what to expect before they take off. The site analyzed all its data from 2024 and the most turbulent flights recorded across the year.

How Is Air Turbulence Measured?

In the U.S. (and in its analysis), according to Turbli, air turbulence is measured using a unit known as eddy dissipation rate, or EDR, which allows the turbulent activity affecting a flight to be plotted on a numerical scale. (Europe, however, uses a different unit of measurement: Derived Equivalent Vertical Gust, or DEVG.) The scale used by Turbli gives light turbulence a score from 0–20, followed by moderate turbulence from 20–40, and then strong (40–60), severe (60–80), and extreme (80–100).

The Most Turbulent Flights in North America

Denver International Airport. | John Madere/GettyImages

According to Turbli’s data, the roughly hour-and-a-half flight from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Denver, Colorado, is the most turbulent flight in all of North America. Not every flight is going to be quite as turbulent as the others, of course, but the average rate of turbulence for all flights taking the ABQ–DEN route in 2024 was an impressive 17.751.

Denver’s high altitude and proximity to the Rockies meant it made no less than four appearances in the North American Top 10, with the flight from Denver to Jackson coming in second, Denver to Salt Lake City in fourth, and Bozeman to Denver in fifth. Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, Denver came out on top as the most turbulent airport in all of North America, with an average score across all its flights of 17.29.

Ranking Flight Distance EDR 1 Albuquerque (ABQ) - Denver (DEN) 349 miles (561 km) 17.751 2 Denver (DEN) - Jackson (JAC) 406 miles (653 km) 17.454 3 Jackson (JAC) - Salt Lake City (SLC) 204 miles (329 km) 17.419 4 Denver (DEN) - Salt Lake City (SLC) 391 miles (629 km) 16.948 5 Bozeman (BZN) - Denver (DEN) 534 miles (843 km) 16.688 6 Ontario (ONT) - San Diego (SAN) 93 miles (150 km) 16.439 7 Boise (BOI) - Salt Lake City (SLC) 290 miles (466 km) 16.305 8 Bozeman (BZN) - Salt Lake City (SLC) 347 miles (558 km) 16.252 9 Las Vegas (LAS) - Reno (RNO) 345 miles (555 km) 16.068 10 Las Vegas (LAS) - Salt Lake City (SLC) 367 miles (591 km) 15.875

The Most Turbulent Flights Around the World

Elsewhere around the globe, the most mountainous regions routinely produced the most turbulence worldwide: the Andes-hopping flight from Mendoza in Argentina to the Chilean capital of Santiago ranks as the most turbulent flight in the world with an EDR of 24.684. Santiago and Mendoza were also found to be the world’s most turbulent airports in the study, with EDRs of 23.065 and 22.755, respectively, across all their flights.

Ranking Flight Distance EDR 1 Mendoza (MDZ) - Santiago (SCL) 122 miles (196 km) 24.684 2 Cordoba (COR) - Santiago (SCL) 410 miles (660 km) 20.214 3 Mendoza (MDZ) - Salta (SLA) 585 miles (940 km) 19.825 4 Mendoza (MDZ) - San Carlos de Bariloche (BRC) 588 miles (946 km) 19.252 5 Kathmandu (KTM) - Lhasa (LXA) 355 miles (571 km) 18.817 6 Chengdu (CTU) - Lhasa (LXA) 786 miles (1265 km) 18.644 7 Santa Cruz (VVI) - Santiago (SCL) 1184 miles (1905 km) 18.598 8 Kathmandu (KTM) - Paro (PBH) 250 miles (402 km) 18.563 9 Chengdu (CTU) - Xining (XNN) 426 miles (685 km) 18.482 10 San Carlos de Bariloche (BRC) - Santiago (SCL) 535 miles (861 km) 18.475

The Himalayan cities of Kathmandu and Lhasa, meanwhile, are connected by Asia’s most turbulent flight route (18.817), while the flight from Nice to Geneva, across the Italian Alps, proved the most turbulent in all of Europe (with a score of 16.065).

To see a continent-by-continent breakdown of these rankings, head to the Turbli blog.

