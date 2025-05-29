America‘s Favorite Gas Station Snacks, Mapped

Many gas stations with cult followings, such as Buc-ee’s and Wawa, are more famous for their food than they are for their gasoline. To see which gas station goodies motorists are snacking on across the country, check out the map below.

The car rental platform SIXT dug into regional search trends to determine the most popular gas station snack in each state. And because convenience treats should be just as affordable as they are tasty, the researchers also used Instacart to calculate the average price of each item.

Map: Each State’s Favorite Gas Station Snack

Beef jerky is pretty popular. | SIXT

Although beef jerky has one of the highest prices, it came out on top in the overall popularity contest. People in Michigan, Texas, North Dakota, and five other states believe the average cost of $5.63 is worth it for the cured meat product. Jerky’s relatively high price may come from its rigorous production process; the meat must be trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and dried before it’s ready for the shelf.

On the sweeter side of the aisle is the second most popular snack, Rice Krispies Treats. The marshmallow and cereal confection has devoted fans in six states, including Utah, New Jersey, and California.

In third place is Skittles, with five states preferring to taste the rainbow above all other gas station snacks. They’re so popular that Mars, Inc. produces billions of the fruity candies per year to keep up with consumer demand.

To see how other gas station snacks rank in terms of search volume, check out this list. It also includes the average price of each item, which may come as a shock if you haven’t taken a road trip in a while. Unfortunately for budget-conscious travelers, many popular snacks cost more than a gallon of gas in 2025.

The 11 Most Popular Gas Station Snacks

Rank Snack Average Cost of Snack 1 Beef Jerky $5.63 2 Rice Krispies Treats $3.96 3 Skittles $1.91 4 Taquitos $1.99 5 Chex Mix $3.97 6 Snickers $1.85 7 Bugles $3.62 8 Starbursts Mini‘s $3.75 9 Nacho Cheese Doritos $5.63 10 Flamin‘ Hot Cheetos $5.94 11 Peanut M&Ms $1.81

