From problem-solving to emotional intelligence, these five animals exhibit brainpower that rivals humans.

As humans, we like to think we invented intelligence, relying on education and experience to reinforce our confidence in what we know. But, wander through jungles, oceans, and skies, and you'll see that Mother Nature explored the boundaries of intelligence long before the arrival of formal education or modern workplaces.

Scientists don't distribute standardized IQ tests to animals (though a chimpanzee might enjoy a graduation ceremony), so comparing comprehension across species is a combination of observation, behavior studies, and a healthy dose of curiosity. Intelligence in nature manifests in various forms, including memorization, communication, socialization, and more. Studying their behaviors highlights the incredible range of life that thrives on Earth.

What qualifies as clever? The ability to socialize effectively, or enough competence to make proper use of tools and solve complicated problems? Here are five species that consistently impress both animal experts and the general public.

CHIMPANZEES

Our closest living relatives aren’t just lounging in the trees; they’re highly intelligent, sharing over 98% of their DNA with humans. Chimpanzees excel at social strategy, demonstrate remarkable tool use thanks to their dexterous thumbs, and show impressive problem-solving abilities. Whether understanding puzzles or communicating with other chimpanzees, their minds are fine-tuned for surviving in the wild.

FUN FACT: Chimpanzees are not good swimmers due to their low body fat percentage and top-heavy build, causing them to sink in the water.

DOLPHINS

If there were an underwater school, dolphins would conduct lesson plans with encrypted whistles and teach a masterclass on 'Making Intelligence Adorable 101.' Renowned for their rapid learning, playful problem solving, and intricate vocal exchanges, these marine mammals combine social savvy with adaptability in ways that continue to captivate scientists worldwide.

FUN FACT: Dolphins love a good nap, though a quick snooze for a dolphin is nothing like the cat naps we enjoy as humans. Dolphins cannot breathe underwater, so they shut off only one hemisphere of their brain for 15 to 20 minutes, multiple times a day. This allows them to keep swimming.

OCTOPUSES

Octopuses are the professional escape artists of the deep sea, known for quick deciphering skills among other extremely impressive (and surprisingly human) abilities. Driven by a natural curiosity and a notable awareness of their surroundings, these cephalopods redefine cleverness beyond the mammal world. With eight flexible tentacles, they can change color to blend into their environment and evade predators using high levels of intelligence and adaptability.

FUN FACT: Octopuses enjoy interior design. We’re serious! These cephalopods claim almost any available space as a home, and, if they settle in for a while, they'll carefully arrange shells and other objects outside to create a decorative "garden."

DOGS

Man’s best friend isn’t just chasing sticks and zooming around in circles; they’re busy decoding our every move. With brains equipped for social interaction, training, and communication, dogs excel at picking up human cues better than most other species. They use this social intelligence to their advantage, especially when treats are up for grabs.

FUN FACT: Dogs don’t just lick you for fun. This is actually a form of stress relief for them, as it releases endorphins and calms them down. All dog breeds are assumed to be as intelligent as a human toddler.

ORANGUTANS

Swinging through the dense rainforests of Asia, orangutans are thoughtful and contemplative by nature. They’re recognized for their ability to plan, demonstrate patience, and even transmit knowledge across generations. These behaviors reveal a self-awareness that’s uncommon outside of humans.

FUN FACT: Female orangutans reproduce every eight years because it takes this long for their babies to nurse and live on their own. Some orangutans remain with their parents into their teens, and most live up to 50 years in the wild and an additional 10 years in captivity.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

While they didn't make the list of the top five smartest animals in the world, there are a few more species that deserve a shoutout. Crows and ravens possess the mental capacity to plan for the future, demonstrating foresight that rivals some mammals. African Grey Parrots have proven themselves to be successful detectives. Bumblebees give modern navigational systems a run for their money with their ability to cover long distances with geographical understanding. Gorillas, meanwhile, are masters of sign language, showcasing impressive communication skills and emotional intelligence. Together, these animals remind us that intelligence takes many fascinating forms across the animal kingdom.

FUN FACT: Ravens like to roll around in anthills and rub ant guts all over their feathers. Although scientists have studied this peculiar behavior, its purpose remains uncertain. Some experts speculate that it may help ease the molting process, but the exact reason is still unknown.